Punjabi singer and Khalistan sympathiser Sidhu Moosewala joined the Congress party in the presence of CM Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. After joining the party, addressing the media, Moosewala said that he was making this move to “raise the voice of Punjabis”.

Chandigarh | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins the Congress party, says, "One of the reasons to join Congress is to raise the voice of Punjabis." pic.twitter.com/hdRec57jh1 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

Sidhu Moosewala is a Punjabi singer who had fervently supported the farmers protest recently that led to brutal violence multiple times. He is also a Khalistani sympathiser who had hailed and eulogised Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The Khalistani face of the ‘farmer protests’ was out in the open on Republic Day when a Khalistani mob hoisted the Sikh flag at the Red Fort. While some have claimed that it is only the Sikh flag and not the Khalistan flag, it is pertinent to mention that the flag was allegedly hoisted by Deep Sidhu and his band of followers. Deep Sidhu is a known Khalistani.

During the entire protests, entertainers played a critical role in promoting the Khalistani narrative. One of them was Sidhu Moosewala.

During the farmers’ protest, Moosewala released a song where he hailed Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The song titled “Punjab (Motherland) started with Khalistani leader Bharpur Singh Balbir in 1982 in the presence of Bhindranwale. The speech that was used by Moosewala talks openly about separatism. ‘Raj di gal Kyun na kariye. Assi maala phad ke Hindustan de kisi math de pujaari ni banna chauhnde’ (Why not talk of self-rule? We don’t wish to just hold prayer beads and become priests in some math in Hindustan) is one of the excerpts.

In the course of the song, Bhindranwale appears several times. Once in the video, he appears with an arrow in his hand while the lyrics said, ‘Oh Santa de Hathan Vich Fadeya Teer De Warga Ni, Dhake Naal Jihnu Dab Loge Kashmir De Warga Ni’ play (This is not like the arrow in the hand of saints. It is not like Kashmir that you can suppress it by force).

In the song, Moosewala also threatened “Delhi”. The lyrics said, ‘Mud Toh Bade Khilaaf Tu Ditte Order Dilli’ae Ni, Oh Bhulli Na Mainu Vi Lagde Border Dilli’ae Ni’ (You have given orders against me from the beginning, oh Delhi. Don’t forget I am a border-State).

With the induction of Moosewala, Congress has now taken an apparent, dangerous turn to stoking separatism and terrorism openly. During the farmers protest, Congress had stoked tensions and Khalistani sentiments, however, with this move, they seem to have decided to continue to stoke separatism to retain political power in Punjab.