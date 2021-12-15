Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Leena Nair to be new Chanel boss, second Indian-origin woman after Indra Nooyi to become global CEO

Chanel was founded in 1910 by fashion legend Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel as a hat boutique on rue Cambon in Paris. The brand is now synonymous with luxury fashion and is known for tweed suits, handbags and No. 5 perfume.

Leena Nair is new Chanel boss
34

Indian-origin Leena Nair will now be the global chief of French luxury brand Chanel. Nair, a British national now, is currently the chief of Human Resources at Unilever.

Born in Maharashtra, Nair did her schooling in Kolhapur and earned a degree in electronics engineering from Walchand College of Engineering in Sangli.

Nair joined Hindustan Unilever in 1992 after graduating from Xavier School of Management with a gold medal. In 1996 she was appointed Employee Relationship Manager by HUL and was elevated as the HR manager of Hindustan Unilever India by 2000.

Nair is the second Indian-origin woman after Indra Nooyi to become Global CEO. Nooyi was the global CEO for PepsiCo in 2006 before stepping down in 2018.

The French billionaire Alain Wertheimer, a 73-year-old who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer and had originally taken on the CEO job on a temporary basis. He will move to the role of global executive chairman. Chanel was founded in 1910 by fashion legend Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel as a hat boutique on rue Cambon in Paris. The brand is now synonymous with luxury fashion and is known for tweed suits, handbags and No. 5 perfume.

 

