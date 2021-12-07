Mehbooba says India went from Gandhi’s to Godse’s India because no one wants to fight cases of those who cheered for India’s loss to Pakistan in cricket

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti while addressing the media has claimed that Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s India has turned into Nathuram Godse’s India because no lawyers in India wanted to fight the cases of those people who celebrated India’s loss to Pakistan in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Mehbooba Mufti also claimed that during former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s era, Pakistani people cheered for Indians while Indians too cheered for Pakistan.

Delhi| I remember a cricket match between India&Pak during Vajpayee ji’s era,where citizens of Pak were cheering for India&citizens of India were cheering for Pak. And former Pak President Pervez Musharraf also praised the then Indian captain MS Dhoni…: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/QwLZvUUdeb — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

Mufti then went on to talk about the Agra incident where three people were arrested on allegations of raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans during India’ loss to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

…But some days ago in Agra, when some youngsters cheered for the Pak cricket team during a match with India, not a single lawyer is ready to take their case….so it feels like Gandhi’s India is turning into Godse’s India: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

Notably, cases were also registered against Kashmiri students in Srinagar under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and other sections of the IPC for the celebration of Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup match. Further, separate cases were registered for incidents that occurred at the hostel of SKIMS hospital in Soura and hostel in Government Medical College (GMC) in Karan Nagar, Srinagar. In Uttar Pradesh, 7 people were booked by the police in 5 districts for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after India’s loss to Pakistan.