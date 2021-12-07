Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Mehbooba says India went from Gandhi’s to Godse’s India because no one wants to fight cases of those who cheered for India’s loss to Pakistan in cricket

Mufti claimed that Gandhi's India had become Godse's India as lawyers no longer want to represent people who cheer for Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit : The Economic Times
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti while addressing the media has claimed that Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s India has turned into Nathuram Godse’s India because no lawyers in India wanted to fight the cases of those people who celebrated India’s loss to Pakistan in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Mehbooba Mufti also claimed that during former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s era, Pakistani people cheered for Indians while Indians too cheered for Pakistan.

She said, “I remember a cricket match between India and Pakistan during Vajpayee ji’s era where citizens of Pakistan were cheering for India and citizens of India were cheering for Pakistan. And former Pak President Pervez Musharraf also praised the then Indian captain MS Dhoni”.

According to Mufti, she saw a cricket match played between India and Pakistan where Pakistani fans had cheered for India and Indian fans cheered for Pakistan. She also mentioned how former Pakistani president Pervez Musharaf had praised former Indian captain, MS Dhoni.

Mufti then went on to talk about the Agra incident where three people were arrested on allegations of raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans during India’ loss to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

She said, “…But some days ago in Agra, when some youngsters cheered for the Pak cricket team during a match with India, not a single lawyer is ready to take their case….so it feels like Gandhi’s India is turning into Godse’s India”.

Notably, cases were also registered against Kashmiri students in Srinagar under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and other sections of the IPC for the celebration of Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup match. Further, separate cases were registered for incidents that occurred at the hostel of SKIMS hospital in Soura and hostel in Government Medical College (GMC) in Karan Nagar, Srinagar. In Uttar Pradesh, 7 people were booked by the police in 5 districts for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after India’s loss to Pakistan.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

