Pakistan: Hindu temple desecrated, idols destroyed in Karachi

In another case of destruction of Hindu temples in Islamic Pakistan, a Durga temple has been attacked and Goddess Durga idols vandalized in the Narayan Pura area of Karachi, Pakistan. As per reports, this is the 9th attack on Hindu Temples by Pakistani Islamists in 22 months.

Another Hindu Temple attacked in Islamic state of Pakistan.



Attack on Narian Pora Hindu Temple in Karachi. This is 9th attack on Hindu Temple in 22 months.



Video of the attack circulating on social media shows that a head of a Durga idol was severed while another idol of the Hindu Goddess was badly damaged. Reportedly the torso of a Durga idol was also broken during the attack and the temple was completely destroyed.

A man identified as Muhammad Waleed Shabbir has reportedly been arrested as per Pakistani media. One Hindu man, Mukesh Kumar, who was in the temple with his wife, saw Muhammad damaging the statues with hammer. Eventually the police were alerted and an FIR was registered against him. The areap in which the temple stood is inhabited by poor and low income Hindu families who protested outside police station stating they were feeling unsafe and demanded security for Hindus.

Earlier this year, as a statement against the minorities in Pakistan, a mob of Pakistani fundamentalists had attacked a Ganesh temple in Pakistan’s Punjab. The violent mob then burnt down parts of the temple and desecrated the Idols. A ruling parliamentarian had stated that the mob carried sticks, stones and bricks and had smashed the deities while raising religious slogans.

Inaction of the Imran Khan’s government against the fundamentalists and its inability to protect the temples of the minorities cast serious doubts on the nature of law existing in Pakistan.

Last year on December, fundamentalists in Pakistan attacked the Krishna dwara Temple or Karak’s Temple located in Teri union council of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The temple was set on fire and then razed down with hammers and crude weapons. Local cleric and supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazal ur Rehman group) were supposedly involved in the attack by the fanatics. It was also alleged that the temple was demolished in the presence of the district administration officials.

Notably, from the 365 Hindu temples in Pakistan, only 13 were being looked after by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in Pakistan and the responsibility of 65 temples were with the persecuted Hindu community while the remaining 287 were abandoned and practically given to the land mafias.