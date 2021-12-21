Tuesday, December 21, 2021
HomeWorldPakistan: Hindu temple desecrated, idols destroyed in Karachi
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Hindu temple desecrated, idols destroyed in Karachi

A man identified as Muhammad Waleed Shabbir has reportedly been arrested as per Pakistani media. He was found destroying the idols with a hammer.

OpIndia Staff
Durga Temple vandalized in Pakistan, idols desecrated : report
Durga idol vandalised in Pakistan's Karachi (Image Credit : Navbharat-times)
3

In another case of destruction of Hindu temples in Islamic Pakistan, a Durga temple has been attacked and Goddess Durga idols vandalized in the Narayan Pura area of Karachi, Pakistan. As per reports, this is the 9th attack on Hindu Temples by Pakistani Islamists in 22 months.

Video of the attack circulating on social media shows that a head of a Durga idol was severed while another idol of the Hindu Goddess was badly damaged. Reportedly the torso of a Durga idol was also broken during the attack and the temple was completely destroyed.

A man identified as Muhammad Waleed Shabbir has reportedly been arrested as per Pakistani media. One Hindu man, Mukesh Kumar, who was in the temple with his wife, saw Muhammad damaging the statues with hammer. Eventually the police were alerted and an FIR was registered against him. The areap in which the temple stood is inhabited by poor and low income Hindu families who protested outside police station stating they were feeling unsafe and demanded security for Hindus.

Earlier this year, as a statement against the minorities in Pakistan, a mob of Pakistani fundamentalists had attacked a Ganesh temple in Pakistan’s Punjab. The violent mob then burnt down parts of the temple and desecrated the Idols. A ruling parliamentarian had stated that the mob carried sticks, stones and bricks and had smashed the deities while raising religious slogans.

Inaction of the Imran Khan’s government against the fundamentalists and its inability to protect the temples of the minorities cast serious doubts on the nature of law existing in Pakistan.

Last year on December, fundamentalists in Pakistan attacked the Krishna dwara Temple or Karak’s Temple located in Teri union council of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The temple was set on fire and then razed down with hammers and crude weapons. Local cleric and supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazal ur Rehman group) were supposedly involved in the attack by the fanatics. It was also alleged that the temple was demolished in the presence of the district administration officials.

Notably, from the 365 Hindu temples in Pakistan, only 13 were being looked after by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in Pakistan and the responsibility of 65 temples were with the persecuted Hindu community while the remaining 287 were abandoned and practically given to the land mafias.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistan hindu temple, pakistan temple destroyed, pakistan temple demolished
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,252FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com