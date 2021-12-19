Pakistan: Locals in Karachi loot bank blown up by suspected gas explosion that killed 15 people

After the deadly explosion in Karachi, Pakistan which caused a bank building to collapse, some locals of the Sher Shah area took the opportunity to steal cash from the debris and even unearthed the iron safe of the bank from the rubble to smuggle it out of the site.

The security guard of the bank reported about the bizzare incident that some people present at the site of explosion tried to do away with the iron safe of the bank buried in the wreckage post the explosion. He also explained how people gathered to collect the bank notes after the explosion. The security guard said, “A man told me that he saw two bundles of Rs 5,000 notes in the hands of one person,”. The guard further stated that he too received few bags of bank notes from some people after the explosion.

As per reports, few men tried to move the bank safe and tried to open it and rolled it over multiple times. Another bank safe and an ATM were flung into the nearby drain.

However, the HBL has issued a notification for the public and called the explosion an unfortunate event.

In the notice the Habib Bank Limited said, “An unfortunate incident, involving an explosion, took place at our branch in Sher Shah, Karachi, this afternoon,18 December 2021. The explosion has damaged the branch and there have been injuries and casualties. Our sympathies are with the bereaved families. We are closely monitoring the situation under the guidance of the authorities. the cause and nature of explosion is bein determined by the suthorities present on the location…” Then the notice said that the focus of the bank under the circumstances was to work closely with the authorities and help in the rescue and relief efforts and provide support to the the families of those affected by the incident.

On Saturday December 18, an explosion occurred at a bank branch in Karachi’s Shershah area which killed more than dozen people and left several others injured. The bank branch damaged by the explosion belonged to the Habib Bank Limited which was also the Pakistan’s largest lender. According to a senior police officer, the blast could have been caused by a gas leak as the bank was constructed over a drain. However, the police in Pakistan are trying to determine the actual cause of the explosion.