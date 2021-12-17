Sri Krishna Janmabhumi Mukti Aandolan Samiti has submitted an application to a Mathura court in the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute and sought a direction to stop the Namaz being offered at the Shahi Idgah Mosque and on the adjacent road. In the application submitted to the court, the Hindu organization also questioned the five times offering of Namaaz in the Shah Idgah Mosque in Mathura.

The application submitted by the organization asserted that the place under question is a revered site for Hindus. The application read, “the place where the mosque had been constructed is a revered site for the Hindus as Lord Krishna was born there. In the year 1669, brutal attacker Aurangzeb got the mosque built after destroying the temple.”

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh has also pointed out that Namaz was never offered at the Shahi Idgah Mosque as it was a disputed land but in recent years, there was a sudden intentional effort to offer Namaz five times a day at the Mosque. He said, “This is the property of Hindu Parties and Namaz was never offered in the Idgah Premises but in last few years the opposite parties have been offering five times namaz intentionally, which is legally impermissible. As per Holy Quran also, Namaz can’t be offered on the disputed land. The opponents are deliberately trying to disturb communal harmony and they are even offering Namaz on the road…“

Further, it was argued that the Shah Idgah Mosque was forcefully built by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb who demolished a Sri Krishna Temple in 1669. He noted that the walls of the Mosque were still marked with Hindu religious symbols which prove that the Mosque was constructed through illegal and forceful means. The petition alleges that the Muslim parties are trying to remove the Hindu symbols like Om, Swastik, Shankh and Shesh Nag from the walls.

The petition also mentions that as per the holy Quran, Namaz can’t be offered on the disputed land.

Notably, earlier in June, Krishna Janmabhumi Mukti Aandolan Samiti had already submitted an application at the Mathura court where it offered the Muslim parties (management committee of the Mosque) a larger piece of land in exchange for demolition of the Shahi Idgah Mosque. The plea said, “There are many stones in which Hindu scriptures are visible and the Mosque was built after destroying the temple on the orders of Aurangzeb.“