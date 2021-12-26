Sunday, December 26, 2021
Salman Khan gets bitten by a snake during Christmas celebrations: Details

After keeping him under observation for a few hours, Salman Khan was discharged at around 9 AM on Sunday.

On December 26, actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse in the wee hours. The actor was at the farmhouse to celebrate Christmas. He was rushed to the MGM hospital in Kamothe for treatment. He was kept under observation for a few hours and was later discharged at around 9 AM. Khan was bitten on his hand by the snake.

Last year, the actor, his family and actor friends, including Jacqueline Fernandez, had gotten stuck at the farmhouse for a significant part of the lockdown. The farmhouse, which was named after his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, is surrounded by forest areas and mountains. Wild animals have been often spotted at the farmhouse. Last year, during the lockdown, the actor had shared several videos and pictures of him working at the farm. He also uses the farmhouse to shoot songs etc.

Khan will be celebrating his 56th birthday on December 27. On the work front, Khan had recently announced that a sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan would hit the floor very soon. He had already shot a cameo for Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Tiger 3 is also on the cards in 2022. Recently, his film Antim, in which his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was in the lead with Salman, was released in the theatre that did not do well on the box office front.

 

