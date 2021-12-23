A video has gone viral on Twitter that shows a Mumbai cop hitting a hotel cashier as the latter refuses to serve him free food beyond the serviceable hours. In the CCTV footage of the incident that is being widely circulated on social media platforms, Vikram Patil, an assistant police inspector posted at the Vakola police station in Mumbai, is seen assaulting and abusing the cashier of Swagat Restaurant, a bar cum restaurant in Mumbai after being refused to be served free food and drinks on the intervening night of Wednesday, December 22 and Thursday, December 23rd.

He is API Vikram Patil, attached to Vakola Pol Stn of @MumbaiPolice, who is seen hitting the cashier of #Swagat restaurant at 12.35 am because the manager refused to give him FREE food and DRINK as the kitchen had closed: #AHAR #dadagiri #highhandedness #shameful pic.twitter.com/3WrD9FocVM — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) December 23, 2021

As evident in the video, the Mumbai cop is seen using his position to intimidate the cashier of the restaurant. He pushes and threatens the cashier who is seen standing behind the cash counter. When the two get into an argument, others, who appear to be restaurant employees, intervene and try to stop the ASI. The inspector, on the other hand, refuses to leave. He keeps assaulting the cashier. He grabs the cashier by the collar and gives him a tight slap. In turn, the helpless cashier tries to protect himself from the assault. Towards the end of the video, other employees physically pull the cop away from the cashier. They, then try and pacify the cop, who ultimately walks away.

Speaking about the incident, the bar owner, Mahesh Shetty, claimed ASI Vikram Patil at first rang up the bar cashier, Ramdas Patil, asking that he be provided food. The cashier informed him the kitchen was closed. Within a few minutes, the officer came to the bar which is located close to the Vakola police station and started abusing and assaulting the cashier, Shetty alleged, adding that he has filed a police complaint against the cop.

“It was 12.30 am when he asked for food. How can we open the establishment beyond the time limit? We have lodged a complaint against the API and will approach top officials to register an FIR,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior Mumbai Police official said: “We are verifying the facts and action will be taken against the police officer.”