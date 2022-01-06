Yesterday, on January 5, reports emerged that Tennis legend Novak Djokovic may be granted a medical exemption by the Australian government to participate in the Australian Open event. Djokovic is yet to be vaccinated against Covid and he had made it clear that he is against the Covid vaccines.

Later, the Australian PM Scott Morrison announced that “Rules are rules, and Djokovic will be sent back home on the next plane”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends decision to cancel the visa of Novak Djokovic: "Rules are rules, and there are no special cases." https://t.co/bAZqli5aLF pic.twitter.com/s7vlsxEsfq — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2022

As per the latest reports, Djokovic was held at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport for several hours, after the Australian government made it clear that his visa will be rejected. Djokovic had landed in Melbourne at 11.30 pm local time from Dubai. He was escorted to an isolation room where he was put under watch by two security personnel.

The 34-year-old was issued a letter by the Australian authorities saying that his visa has been denied and he may be deported.

“The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements. The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled”, the Australian Border Force has stated to the media.

The tennis star may now be moved to a hotel as the formalities are done. The Serbian government has stated that they are taking measures to ensure the ‘best Tennis player in the world’ does not face any harassment.

It is notable here that 17-year-old Indian player Aman Dahiya has also been denied entry in the Australian Open because he is yet to be vaccinated with both doses. Russian player Natalia Vikhlyantseva was denied entry because the Russian Sputnik vaccine is not recognised by the Australian govt.