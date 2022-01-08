On Friday (January 7), the Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Iqbal Chahal informed that about 96% of patients, who are on oxygen support beds in Mumbai, did not even take a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As per reports, about 1900 patients are currently on oxygen beds in the city. While speaking to The Times of India, Chahal remarked, “Ninety-six per cent of the patients who are admitted on oxygen beds in 186 hospitals of Mumbai are unvaccinated. Otherwise, we have seen so far that vaccinated people are not reaching ICUs.”

He further added, “We have 21 lakh vaccine stocks available with us. The current hurdle in ensuring the entire adult population is vaccinated is the 84-day gap required between the two doses. Today, too, our vaccination percentage is the best in India.”

BJP (Mumbai) social media member Pallavi pointed out the discrepancies between the claims made by the BMC Commissioner and the State Health Minister in November last year. “In Nov, BMC claimed to have completed 100 % first dose vaccination of all above 18 yrs. Yesterday you said that 96 % of those who are occupying oxygen beds in Mumbai haven’t taken even a SINGLE jab. What’s the truth?” she inquired.

Dear @IqbalSinghChah2 @mybmc kindly explain these 2 statements



In Nov, BMC claimed to have completed 100 % first dose vaccination of all above 18 yrs



Yesterday you said that 96 % of those who are occupying oxygen beds in Mumbai haven’t taken even a SINGLE jab



— Pallavi (@pallavict) January 8, 2022

She pointed out, “96 % of 1900 odd patients is 1824 patients Are all these under 18? Are all these from outside Mumbai? Or more dangerously, are these among the illegal immigrants staying in Mumbai ?”

96 % of 1900 odd patients is 1824 patients



Are all these under 18?



Are all these from outside Mumbai?



@MPLodha @richapintoi @singhvarun @joshivikrant75 @smitadeshmukh @chaitanya_pm @mid_day — Pallavi (@pallavict) January 8, 2022

In November 2021, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had claimed that the entire eligible population of Mumbai had been vaccinated with the first dose. A report published by The Mint claimed, “Mumbai achieved 100% first dose vaccination through 462 public and private vaccination centres that have the combined capacity to administer over 1,23,000 vaccine doses per day.”

The report also claimed that Maharashtra’s vaccination programme began on January 16 last year and it achieved the massive feat of vaccinating all eligible individuals with one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by battling supply shortage and increasing vaccination centres. Given that 100% population above the age of 18 are vaccinated, netizens are now asking as to how 96% of patients currently requiring oxygen beds in Mumbai are unvaccinated? Are they below 18 years of age or from a different State?

The recent statement by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal has put the Maharashtra government in the dock. It has raised suspicions on the claims of 100% vaccination in Mumbai made by the State Health Minister, besides manipulation of data.