On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, colourful festivities were held at the India Pavillion at Expo 2020 that has been underway in Dubai’s Al Forsan district since October 1. A day after the splendid event, a Congress spokesperson took to Twitter to spread fake news about India’s massive initiative to showcase the country’s talent, trade, tradition, tourism and technology on an international platform.

In her chronic hate for Modi, the Congress spokesperson, Dr Shama Mohamad, latched on to the opportunity to spread blatant lies about PM Narendra Modi and India’s state-of-the-art pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

I asked my husband about Dubai Expo, especially about the Indian Pavilion. His answer- “Shama, Dubai Expo is very good, almost all pavilions are done well. The Indian Pavilion is huge but its the only Pavilion with the PM’s Face all over! Is India being showcased or just PM Modi! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) January 27, 2022

Dr Shama Mohamad Tweeted on January 27: “I asked my husband about Dubai Expo, especially about the Indian Pavilion. His answer- “Shama, Dubai Expo is very good, almost all pavilions are done well. The Indian Pavilion is huge but its the only Pavilion with the PM’s Face all over! Is India being showcased or just PM Modi!”

Basically, the Congress spokesperson claimed that the Modi government has utilised the India Pavilion as a platform to showcase PM Modi rather than highlighting India’s rich culture in order to attract tourists and the growing industrial prospects it presents in order to attract investors.

Her deceit was, however, quickly busted by another Twitter user who shared a video of India’s state-of-the-art 8,750 square metre pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. The 7.20-minute video covers the entire pavilion that spans across four floors. To the Congress spokesperson’s dismay, no trace of PM Modi’s poster or face could be found in the entire film, despite her claims.

Watch this video. Your husband sees modi ji in his dreams then what can he do??https://t.co/h8ZmjMY8no — Mr.Mysterious (@mysterious_tri) January 27, 2022

There are several other videos that people have uploaded after visiting the India pavilion, and none of them shows that the venue is filled with Modi’s posters. These videos prove that the Congress leader is lying.

The Indian pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 that Congress has lied blatently about

Expo 2020 is currently taking place in Dubai, and India’s pavilion is one of the most impressive. It was inaugurated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and highlights the sectors in which India is a global leader or is on the verge of becoming one.

The Indian pavilion spans across four floors and each floor (except the top one) has two wings. People enter through the A-wing and exit via the B wing.

Visitors are welcomed by a tunnel that displays India’s space programmes after passing through the entryway. The country’s health-care developments, as well as yoga, Ayurveda, and alternative medicine, are all mentioned. The upper three floors are dedicated to Indian culture, the country’s bilateral connection with the United Arab Emirates, and corporate India’s goals.

A logo has been created specifically for Expo 2020 to rebrand India’s image. The chakra (wheel) is used in the logo, which represents strength and progress. Its colours are inspired by Indian tricolour. The India Pavilion cost 490 crore rupees and was viewed as a long-term strategic investment.

Dikshu Kukreja of CP Kukreja Architects said, “We conceived of the pavilion as an asset beyond the expo. The design of the entire pavilion is so flexible that each floor can be used for offices and then can be turned back into a space for trade or a cultural event.”

Festivals such as Holi and Diwali will also be celebrated at the India Pavilion, according to the authorities. India’s presence at the newly constructed expo site will give it a head start because it will be transformed into a future city.