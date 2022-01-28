After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that his chopper to Muzaffarnagar was deliberately held up at Delhi to prevent him from campaigning, Delhi airport officials have denied the allegations. An official of the airport said that the Akhilesh Yadav’s helicopter was delayed due to high traffic at the airport, and there was no conspiracy behind it.

According to the airport, at first, the helicopter was delayed due to high traffic, and after it was cleared for take-off, it was found that the aircraft needed refuelling, which delayed its departure further.

“Akhilesh Yadav’s chopper was not granted permission by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to fly initially because of high air traffic. After the clearance was given, the chopper had less fuel. After refuelling, the chopper flew to the destined place,” a Delhi airport official said.

However, Akhilesh Yadav has refused to accept the clarification, and alleged that aircraft carrying BJP leaders were allowed to take-off but only he was delayed. He said, “People told me that BJP leaders had taken off before me. I was told about the air traffic. But why did the BJP leaders who had taken off before me faced no issue? They did not have to wait while I had to wait for over two hours.”

Bringing the UP elections into the matter, he added, “No matter what the BJP does, the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove the party from power”.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that his helicopter was delayed at the Delhi airport for no reason. Posting a photograph of himself in front of the helicopter on tarmac, he had alleged that his helicopter was stopped without giving any reason and he was being prevented from visiting Muzaffarnagar.

मेरे हैलिकॉप्टर को अभी भी बिना किसी कारण बताए दिल्ली में रोककर रखा गया है और मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि भाजपा के एक शीर्ष नेता अभी यहाँ से उड़े हैं। हारती हुई भाजपा की ये हताशा भरी साज़िश है।



He had alleged that this was conspiracy by BJP which is losing the polls. In another tweet he had termed it the misuse of power, and said that this day will be recorded in the history of Samajwadi struggle. ‘We are going to take a historic flight of victory’, he had added.

Akhilesh Yadav was travelling to Muzaffarnagar from Delhi to attend a joint press conference with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Choudhary. After the helicopter was cleared to fly, the SP chief reached Muzaffarnagar and addressed the delayed press conference.

Yadav tweeted to inform that both the alliance partners took a ‘United Food Resolution’ to defeat and remove the BJP government, alleging that the BJP govt has committed atrocities and injustice on Annadata (farmers).