Balbir Singh Rajewal, founder of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) and the political front of farmer unions Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), has alleged he has proof that Aam Aadmi Party is selling tickets in Punjab. During an interview with Times of India, when Rajewal was asked if there was any possibility of forming an alliance with AAP, he denied the possibility and said, “AAP is behaving like other traditional parties, where tickets are sold. We have proof of it. AAP wants to take Punjab water to Delhi.”

On the contrary, Raghav Chadha, co-in-charge, AAP Punjab, refuted the allegations that his party was taking money to distribute tickets for Punjab assembly elections. Calling the allegations absurd, he said, “These are absurd allegations. There is no amount or person who can buy Raghav Chadha, the AAP, or Arvind Kejriwal. I want to say this very clearly to my opponents.”

Chadha further called the ‘fist-fight’ among AAP workers over ticket distribution an ‘internal matter of the party. He said there are always some differences among the workers that would be resolved within the party.

Interestingly, Chadha tried to present the ruckus AAP workers created on Friday as a good sign. He said, “Have you ever seen anyone fighting for BJPs ticket? I do not want to say anything about any party, but have you seen anyone fighting in any other party for a ticket from a particular constituency. Competition over tickets happens in only that party which is going to form the next government and the party which has a wave going for it.”

AAP workers indulged in a fist-fight in Jalandhar

On Friday, AAP workers created a ruckus at the press conference and indulged in a fist-fight over ticket distribution. The incident took place when Chadha was to induct Dinesh Dhall, a former Congress leader, into the party. Dr Sanjeev Sharma and Shiv Dyal Mali, who were looking forward to securing a party ticket to the contest from Jalandhar, reached Jalandhar Press Club, where the press conference was taking place with their supporters.

The supporters of the two raised black flags and slogans against Chadha, leading to an argument with the AAP workers present at the press club. Within a few minutes, the fist-fight started, and Chadha was seen escaping the Press Club in an SUV. The AAP workers protesting against their own party raised slogans like “Raghav Chadha Chor Hai”. The ruckus continued for around 40-50 minutes.