Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Gobardhan Peeth, Puri, who visited the annual Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal to take a holy dip in the confluence of Ganga and Bay of Bengal, and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, has once again spoken in favour of India being declared a Hindu Rashtra.

If India declares itself a Hindu Rashtra 15 nations will follow suit: Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati

Speaking in a press conference on January 13, Thursday, the revered Puri seer said that he has held video conferences with top representatives from 52 countries, in which representatives from 15 nations, including Mauritius and Bhutan, have stated unequivocally that if India declares itself a Hindu Rashtra, they will follow suit.

The Puri seer raised concerns over Nepal, the world’s sole Hindu nation, now becoming a puppet in the hands of China. “Nepal has gradually gone into the grip of China. It is becoming a tool in China’s hands. Our foreign policy in this regard has proved to be weak,” said the seer.

Besides, the saint also shared his concern over the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. He expressed his concern with the desecration of idols and the targeting of Hindu temples and deities in the neighbouring country.

When minorities can live comfortably in India, why can’t Hindus be safe in Bangladesh? Puri Shankaracharya expresses displeasure over the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

Expressing displeasure over the demolition of idols of Hindu deities in Bangladesh, Shankaracharya said, “When minorities can live comfortably in India, why can’t Hindus be safe in Bangladesh? Bangladesh is carved out of India itself. The insult of Hindu gods and goddesses cannot be tolerated anywhere in the world, remarked Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

On Gangasagar fair being organised under the shadows of the pandemic, Shankaracharya opined sternly- “Vidhan Sabha elections were held in various states during the period of Corona and are going to be held in future also. When there is a political program, the politicians do not have a vision of Corona, but when religious programs are organized, the matter of Corona starts rising”.

Shankaracharya further took offence to pilgrimage sites being turned into tourism attractions. It is not right to give the form of Bhog Bhoomi (land of lust) to Tapobhoomi (land of penance), exclaimed Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

Swami Nischalananda Saraswati backs the idea of declaring India a Hindu Rashtra

It may be recalled that in October last year, the Puri seer had concluded that India will become a Hindu Nation in the next 3.5 years. Speaking to his devotees, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati had opined that Hindus were the ancestors of everyone who lived in India. Sanatan Dharma enriched their lives. Converts should be reintroduced to Hinduism by informing them of their history, said the Puri seer adding: “Hindi is spoken by 40% of the country’s population. Sanskrit is also included in Hindi. The ideas of Sanatan Dharma are properly conveyed in Hindi versions of the Vedas and Puranas. As a result, the Hindi language must also be promoted.”

Earlier too in the year 2020, the seer had appealed to United Nations to declare India, Bhutan, Nepal as Hindu Rashtra. In an interview with the media, the Puri seer had stated that many of the world’s 204 nations have been designated as Muslim and Christian countries. Despite the fact that these countries have a big Hindu population, there is no specific Hindu country. The United Nations should take note of this and designate India, Nepal, and Bhutan to be Hindu countries, as well as take the appropriate steps to help Hindus who have been tortured and persecuted in other countries, the seer had maintained.

The Puri seer is not the only one backing the idea of India being declared a Hindu Rashtra. On September 29, seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj of Tapasvi Chavani in Ayodhya had also demanded that India should be declared a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by October 2. He added if the central government did not fulfil his demand, he would take ‘Jal Samadhi’ in the Sarayu river at 12 PM on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. He also urged the Centre to terminate the nationality of Muslims and Christians.

Earlier, Paramhans Acharya had gone on a 15-day long fast-unto-death over the same issue. He broke the fast only after Home Minister Amit Shah met him.