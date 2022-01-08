Malvani case: ISIS terror recruiters Rizwan, Mohsin sentenced to 8 years

On Wednesday (January 5), an NIA special court in Mumbai convicted two ISIS terror recruiters namely Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed in connection to the Malwani Case of Maharashtra. The quantum of their sentence was pronounced later on Friday (January 7).

The Court sentenced the duo to 8 years of imprisonment under Section 20 (Punishment for being a member of a terrorist gang) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Besides, a fine of ₹10,000 was imposed on each of the convicts. “If the fine is not paid, their punishment will be extended by 3 months,” the court pointed out.

Malvani ISIS case | Accused Rizwan Ahmed & Mohsin Sayed sentenced to imprisonment for 8 yrs under section 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by a Mumbai court. A fine of Rs 10,000 each imposed on them. If the fine is not paid, their punishment will be extended by 3 months pic.twitter.com/wGR0b2mk0L — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

In a statement on Thursday (January 6), NIA informed, “Yesterday (05.01.2022) NIA Special Court, Mumbai convicted chargesheeted accused persons Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed… The case was registered against the two accused for trying to radicalise Muslim youth to join Islamic State (IS). They had further instigated these youth to travel abroad to become members of IS/ISIL/ISIS in order to wage war against allied nations of India.”

It further added, “The case was originally registered by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Police Station Kalachowki, Mumbai, Maharashtra on 30.12.2015 and NIA had re-registered the case as on 18.03.2016. After completing the investigation, NIA had filed a chargesheet on 18.07.2016. Investigation revealed that Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed had instigated, intimidated and influenced vulnerable Muslim youth from Malwani area, Malad (W), Mumbai and compelled them to become fidayeen fighters for the cause of Islam, and were instrumental in sending them for hijarat for joining ISIS.”

NIA Special Court, Mumbai Convicts Two ISIS Terrorists in Malvani ISIS Case of Maharashtra (RC-02/2016/NIA/MUM) pic.twitter.com/VkFXyhrSZd — NIA India (@NIA_India) January 6, 2022

ISIS terror recruits wanted to plead guilty

In December last year, Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed informed the special NIA court of A T Wankhede in Mumbai that they want to plead guilty. The NIA court has directed them to file a written application in that regard during the next scheduled hearing on December 8. Their lawyers Wahab Khan and Sharif Shaikh said that they decided to plead guilty on their own against the advice of the counsels not to plead guilty.

Their lawyers also withdrew their vakalatnama. The legal cell of Jamiat Ulama E Maharashtra, which was providing legal aid to them has withdrawn its support. Once an accused pleads guilty, he forfeits his right to a trial and the court passes judgment based on their admission of the crime. The court had so far has examined 33 out of over 228 witnesses of the NIA.