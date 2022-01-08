Saturday, January 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMinistry of Information and Technology blocks social media profiles distributing fake footage of cabinet...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Ministry of Information and Technology blocks social media profiles distributing fake footage of cabinet briefing

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) propaganda Twitter handle released a doctored video on Friday (January 7) claiming that the Indian government is intending to remove Sikhs from the Indian army.

OpIndia Staff
MeitY blocks SM accounts promoting modified video of cabinet briefing
3 Twitter accounts had been suspended, four YouTube videos had been deleted, and one Instagram game had been taken down
6

Several accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram are reported to have been blocked by the Ministry of Information and Technology (MeitY) for disseminating modified recordings of a cabinet briefing and promoting inappropriate or hostile content.

MeitY stated it had received a number of complaints stating that particular handles, users, and channels were posting inappropriate content and attempting to split communities.

Furthermore, multiple films have been circulating on social media, including the most recent altered footage purporting to depict a cabinet briefing with overlay audio.

In a tweet, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed that 73 Twitter accounts had been suspended, four YouTube videos had been deleted, and one Instagram game had been taken down. The proprietors of these accounts are being identified and will face legal action, and these social media networks’ due diligence will be examined, he added.

Propaganda to divert from PM Modi’s security breach

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) propaganda Twitter handle released a doctored video on Friday (January 7) claiming that the Indian government is intending to remove Sikhs from the Indian army. The news comes amid a standoff between the central government and the Punjab government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse on January 5 of this year.

“Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Minister Anurag Thakur, S Jaishankar calls for removal of Sikhs from the Indian army,” according to Anjali Kaur’s Twitter profile (@heyanjaliii). The aforementioned account was established in October of last year and currently has 987 followers. Someone was heard in the video arguing for the removal of all Punjabis from the Indian Army.

Reportedly, the audio belongs to one “Khal”, who had called for the removal of Punjabis from the Indian army during a Clubhouse discussion over alleged bragging by Khalistanis. The audio clip was already being shared on social media slamming the suggestion by many people. But the Pakistanis went ahead and added it to a Cabinet Committee of Security meeting to make baseless allegations against the Modi government.

The original footage was taken on December 9, last year, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level Cabinet Committee meeting in the wake of CDS General Bipin Rawat’s death.

The false account’s allegations were also refuted by the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) official handle.

“A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army. The claim is fake. No such discussion/meeting has taken place”, PIB tweeted.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,770FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com