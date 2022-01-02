On Saturday (January 1) morning, the anti-narcotics team of the Delhi police came under the attack of a frenzied mob while trying to arrest a wanted drugs supplier by the name of Dharamvir. The incident took place in Inderpuri in West Delhi.

As per reports, the police team reached Inderpuri at about 8:30 am to apprehend the accused. The operation was led by Inspector Brijpal. At that time, Dharmavir (also known by his alias of Palla) was not at his home. The cops, nevertheless, continued with their search operation. The accused had a non-bailable warrant against him in connection to a narcotics case.

The video of the incident was shared on social media by News Nation journalist Madhurendra Kumar. As evident from the visuals, the police team came under a volley of stones, following which Inspector Brijpal fired at the accused. In a tweet, Kumar wrote, “The anti-Narcotics team of the Delhi police was attacked. They had gone to the JJ Colony in Inderpuri. The police resorted to retaliatory firing. Two people have been injured. Family members of the criminals accused the cops of loot and misbehaviour.”

According to DCP (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav, when the police team came out of Dharamvir’s house, they found a mob of 50-60 people waiting in their anticipation. They were armed with stones and sticks and were being led by the accused. Reportedly, they ambushed the police team and began pelting stones at them.

DCP Yadav said, “When our team members fired some rounds in the air in self-defence and to disperse the attackers, bullets were fired at them from the mob. Showing courage, Inspector Brijpal fired bullets aiming the legs of the attackers and saved his team members.” During the confrontation, four police officials, including an inspector, were injured while two accused namely Shoaib and Amit sustained bullet wounds.

All injured policemen and attackers were admitted to a nearby hospital. The narcotics drug supplier, Dharamvir, was able to flee the scene. According to a police officer, Amit is a relative of Dharamvir and has been associated with 6 crimes, such as attempt to murder, dacoity, and robbery. A police case was registered in connection to the incident. The cops are now trying to nab Dharamvir and those who were a part of the frenzied mob.