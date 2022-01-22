While talks between India and China regarding disengagement in Ladakh are underway, the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Saturday affirmed that ‘Operation Snow Leopard’ is not over and that it was still on. He also said that Indian soldiers are vigilant in the ice-clad region and have retaliated in befitting replies to Chinese troops in numerous areas of East Ladakh.

Joshi was speaking at the Northern Command’s Investiture ceremony at its headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir today, where the units involved in the Ladakh operation were given major share of appreciation certificates.

While interacting with the CO’s of units deployed along LAC with China and part of Operation Snow Leopard, he said that it is Indian soldier’s valor, determination and courage that gives a clear, loud message to China. “Indian Army is alert and ready in all ways possible”, he was quoted.

Operation Snow Leopard was launched in the year 2020 by the Indian Army to strategically occupy important heights in the South bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control. Further stating that year 2021 was ‘watershed’ year for India, he said that Indian troops have showcased immense courage against the aggressive designs of China.

Joshi also went on to mention that Indian troops have foiled several infiltration attempts by Pakistan. He said a year-long ceasefire with Pakistan has helped in improvising the local lives along the LoC. “People have boycotted terrorism and have shown no place for separatism”, he added. He also said that the strategic importance of Ladakh and J&K is known to all and the same is secured by the Indian Army.

According to the reports, Lt Gen YK Joshi at the event handed over Certificates of Appreciation to 26 units for their exemplary performance in Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak, Operation Northern Borders, and other operations.