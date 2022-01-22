Saturday, January 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNorthern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi gives out a clear message to China,...
News Reports
Updated:

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi gives out a clear message to China, Says ‘Operation Snow Leopard still on, troops on alert’

Operation Snow Leopard was launched in the year 2020 by the Indian Army to strategically occupy important heights in the South bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control

OpIndia Staff
Lt Gen YK Joshi says Operation Snow Leopard still on
Lt Gen YK Joshi (Image Source- Twitter)
4

While talks between India and China regarding disengagement in Ladakh are underway, the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Saturday affirmed that ‘Operation Snow Leopard’ is not over and that it was still on. He also said that Indian soldiers are vigilant in the ice-clad region and have retaliated in befitting replies to Chinese troops in numerous areas of East Ladakh.

Joshi was speaking at the Northern Command’s Investiture ceremony at its headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir today, where the units involved in the Ladakh operation were given major share of appreciation certificates.

While interacting with the CO’s of units deployed along LAC with China and part of Operation Snow Leopard, he said that it is Indian soldier’s valor, determination and courage that gives a clear, loud message to China. “Indian Army is alert and ready in all ways possible”, he was quoted.

Operation Snow Leopard was launched in the year 2020 by the Indian Army to strategically occupy important heights in the South bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control. Further stating that year 2021 was ‘watershed’ year for India, he said that Indian troops have showcased immense courage against the aggressive designs of China.

Joshi also went on to mention that Indian troops have foiled several infiltration attempts by Pakistan. He said a year-long ceasefire with Pakistan has helped in improvising the local lives along the LoC. “People have boycotted terrorism and have shown no place for separatism”, he added. He also said that the strategic importance of Ladakh and J&K is known to all and the same is secured by the Indian Army.

According to the reports, Lt Gen YK Joshi at the event handed over Certificates of Appreciation to 26 units for their exemplary performance in Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak, Operation Northern Borders, and other operations.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi gives out a clear message to China, Says ‘Operation Snow Leopard still on, troops on alert’

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Class 8 girl dragged out of house and raped in Baghpat, victim’s father brutally assaulted for trying to protect her

OpIndia Staff -

First open-heart surgery under Ayushman Bharat Yojana performed successfully at Agartala Government Medical college in Tripura

OpIndia Staff -

India’s Foreign Sec recalls 26/11 Mumbai, recent attack on Texas synagogue, says ‘active international terror network has long-lasting implications’

OpIndia Staff -

Mother of M Lavanya, who committed suicide because of forced conversion by missionary school, blasts media for doubting her daughter’s dying declaration

OpIndia Staff -

Times of India publishes story on cricketers who married cousins, includes Sehwag who didn’t marry cousin to ‘secularise’ the story

OpIndia Staff -

Netflix CEO anguished over its poor performance in India after shares plummet by 21%, netizens blame its ‘woke bullsh*t’

OpIndia Staff -

NCP MP Amol Kolhe faces backlash from his own party for playing Nathuram Godse in the film ‘Why I Killed Gandhi’

OpIndia Staff -

US extends military assistance to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion soar, includes ammunition for front line defenders

OpIndia Staff -

‘Swear to Allah, I am a soldier of my community’: Punjab Congress chief Sidhu’s aide Mustafa threatens violence if Hindus hold events near his....

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,321FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com