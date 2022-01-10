Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has won his legal fight against the Australian government in an Australian court. As per reports, Djokovic’s deportation order has been overturned by the Federal Circuit Court in Australia.

The court has also ordered the tennis star to be released from detention immediately. The judge had also allowed Djokovic to leave the hotel and watch the court proceedings.

Djokovic visa restored; agreement approved by the judge dictates that he be released within 30 minutes of the order at 5:16 pm but gov't lawyers note that his visa could be canceled again. Judge warns against that: "The stakes have now risen." https://t.co/8eGDdBeMv9 — Damien Cave (@damiencave) January 10, 2022

The court has observed that a ministerial order can be used to still deport Djokovic, but he won’t be allowed in the country for 3 years if that route is taken.

As per reports, Djokovic’s lawyers had argued for several hours, calling the Tennis star’s deportation orders illegal. His lawyers had stated at court that the Australian Border Force officials had failed to give valid notice of the government’s intentions to cancel his visa.

The court proceedings were paused for a significant time after Djokovic’s lawyers presented their case. BBC has reported that the pause was the time when the Australian government withdrew their case against the tennis star.

Judge Anthony Kelly has ruled that the government’s order cancelling Djokovic’s visa will be quashed.

The Australian Open starts on January 17. Djokovic is the current world number 1. If he wins the title, he will be the most successful men’s player in tennis.

Djokovic’s ordeal

Earlier last week, Novak Djokovic’s visa was cancelled by the Australian government over their vaccination rules. He was stopped at the Melbourne airport upon arrival and was sent to an ‘immigrant hotel’ after several hours of interrogation.

Australian PM Scott Morrison had announced that ‘rules are same for everyone’ and the Serbian tennis star, who is reportedly not vaccinated against Covid, will be sent back on the next plane.

Djokovic’s detention had caused a massive furore. The Serbian government had called it a ‘political witch hunt’. It is notable here that Djokovic had landed in Australia after being granted a ‘medical exemption’ against the country’s mandatory vaccination rules.