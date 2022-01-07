On Friday, Jelena Djokovic, the wife of tennis legend Novak Djokovic shared support to her husband on social media. The 34-year-old who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 was detained on arrival at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport and is currently has been kept at a hotel in Melbourne.

The Australian government also has cancelled his visa and has kept him at the Park Hotel in Melbourne’s inner north, where immigration officials also place refugees and asylum seekers.

In dramatic developments on January 6, Novak Djokovic’s visa was cancelled and the Australian Border Force had announced that he will not be allowed into the country.

Jelena Djokovic in her tweet today said that this experience is going to help them all grow. “It’s Christmas today for us, my wishes are for everyone to be healthy, happy, safe and together with families. We wish we are all together today, but my consolation is that at least we are healthy. And we will grow from this experience”, she said.

It’s Christmas today for us, my wishes are for everyone to be healthy, happy, safe and together with families. We wish we are all together today, but my consolation is that at least we are healthy. And we will grow from this experience. 🎄🙏♥️ — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 7, 2022

She also thanked people all around the world for using their voices to send love to Djokovic. “I am taking a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) at this moment for all that is happening. The only law that we should all respect across every single border is love and respect for another human being. Love and forgiveness is never a mistake but a powerful force”, she added.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s mother Dijana has also hit out against the federal government and said that the situation is not less than a political attack. “I feel terrible since yesterday, the last 24 hours. They are keeping him as a prisoner. It’s just not fair. It’s not human,” she told at a press conference in Belgrade on Thursday.

“I just hope he will be strong as we are trying also to be very strong to give him some energy to keep on going. I hope that he will win”, she said calling her son a sacrificial lamb and a revolutionary who is changing the world. She also said that the place where Djokovic is kept is a small immigration hotel and can’t even be called a hotel. “Some bugs, it’s dirty, and the food is so terrible,” Dijana added.

Djokovic had arrived at Melbourne to play Australian Open

It is important to note that Djokovic had travelled to Melbourne only after he was granted permission to play in the Australian Open by independent medical panels appointed by the Victorian government. Djokovic reportedly had been infected with the virus in the last six months and that according to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) guidelines was a valid reason for a temporary exemption from receiving the vaccine.

Upon arrival, Djokovic was detained by the ABF and was reportedly questioned for hours.

This is Djokovic at Melbourne Airport last night. I have spoken to the man who took this photo. He says Novak showed a bundle of papers to Border Force with Tennis Australia logos on it. It feels to me Djokovic legitimately felt like he had an exemption thanks to TA. @2GB873 pic.twitter.com/uOtSYyBOR7 — Chris O’Keefe (@cokeefe9) January 6, 2022

He has also been denied the request to spend his quarantine period in a rented apartment where his team is at. All his belongings are also at the airport, including his wallet and important documents.

#Djokovic has been denied the request to spend his quarantine period in a rented apartment where his team is at. Still doesn’t have his wallet, and his belongings are at the airport. Some bugs in his room, also. — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) January 6, 2022

Serbian President calls it ‘political witch hunt’

According to the reports, the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic said that Novak Djokovic has become a victim of a ‘political witch hunt’ as fans in Belgrade rallied in support of the tennis legend after Australian authorities cancelled his visa.

“Estamos tomando todas las medidas para detener el acoso al mejor tenista del mundo en el menor tiempo posible. De acuerdo con todas las normas del derecho público internacional nuestro país luchará por él, por la justicia y la verdad”, Aleksandar Vucic, presidente de Serbia🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/BSI6w9QCNc — VarskySports (@VarskySports) January 5, 2022

“We are taking all measures to stop the harassment of the best tennis player in the world in the shortest time possible. In accordance with all the norms of international public law, our country will fight for him, for justice and truth”, he said.

It is notable here that Australian PM Scott Morrison had announced yesterday that rules are the same for everyone and Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, will not be allowed entry into Australia. Indian teenager Aman Dahiya, a 17-year-old who is yet to receive the Covid vaccine, has also been denied entry. Russian tennis player Natalia Vikhlyantseva was also earlier denied entry because the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which is in use in over 70 countries all over the world, is not recognised by the Australian government.

The 2022 Australian Open is a Grand Slam tennis tournament that is scheduled to take place at Melbourne Park, from January 17 to 30. It will be the 110th edition of the Australian Open, the 54th in the Open Era, and the first Grand Slam of the year.