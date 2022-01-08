Punjab Government, on Saturday 8th January 2022, has appointed Viresh Kumar Bhawra as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state. Bhawra is a 1987-batch IPS officer. Viresh Kumar Bhawra will be at the top post for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of office. Alongside, the state government has also transferred seven IPS officers including Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur. The changes in the police administration were made despite CM Charanjit Singh Channi claiming that there was no security breach with PM’s convoy, and it was a minor incident.

These decisions have come after serious lapses in the PM’s security that had occurred on 5th January 2022 when PM Modi was on his visit to Punjab. PM Modi was heading towards Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district of Punjab to visit National Martyr’s Memorial and subsequently address a public meeting. His convoy was stuck on a flyover for about twenty minutes as the so-called farmer protesters had blocked the roads. Ferozepur SSP came in the centre of the controversy when the farmers claimed that they were informed about PM’s road route to his destination by the Punjab Police.

Sh. Viresh Kumar Bhawra, IPS assumes charge as Director General of Police Punjab. pic.twitter.com/vePZkA1QkM — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) January 8, 2022

Punjab government appoints new DGP

The Punjab government has appointed Viresh Kumar Bhawra as the new DGP of the state, replacing Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, who was made the DGP less than a month ago. Siddharth Chattopadhyaya was reportedly the choice of Navjot Sidhu for the post of DGP, who had replaced the earlier DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Reportedly, State Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Home Minister Sukjinder Randhawa preferred to keep Sahota as the DGP, Sidhu wanted his man Chattopadhyaya in the post, and was successful in this.

An IPS officer of the 1987 batch, Bhawra has assumed the charge on Saturday 8th January. The State Government order said, “On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Shri Viresh Kumar Bhawra, IPS, as Director General of Police, Punjab (Head of Police Force). His term shall be for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of office in pursuance of the orders of the Supreme Court dated July 3, 2018.”

After assuming charge, Viresh Kumar Bhawra said the Punjab police will ensure smooth conduct of elections. He also said that his focus would be on eradicating drug menace and terrorism. He said people-centric policing and public service delivery are among his top priorities. Bhawra further added that the Punjab police will make optimum use of technology for carrying out investigations of crimes.

IPS Viresh Kumar Bhawra has been appointed as the new DGP of Punjab on the consideration of the panel received from UPSC pic.twitter.com/mzdzEAPKdS — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Ferozepur SSP transferred

Among other major transfers, IPS officer Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP Ferozepur, has been posted as Commandant 3rd IRB, Ludhiana. Hans was Ferozepur SSP during the security lapse incident that occurred on Wdnesday 5th January, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) chief Surjeet Singh Phul, whose union had blocked the road in Ferozepur, said it was the SSP Ferozepur who had informed them Narendra Modi was coming by road. The Union home ministry had issued a show-cause notice to Hans yesterday.

Meanwhile, other police officers who have been transferred are Naunihal Singh who has been appointed as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar. A.K. Mittal has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Roopnagar, while Sukhchain Singh has been posted as Amritsar Commissioner. Nanak Singh has been appointed as SSP Gurdaspur and Alka Meena will be SSP Barnala. Two PPS officers Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh and Kuljit Singh have been given new additional and new posting orders.