Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Telangana: 18-century Bansilalpet step-well to soon serve with clean, fresh groundwater as the restoration project nears completion

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar meanwhile tweeted pictures of the stunning transformation of the structure on Saturday and said that the government was rediscovering Bansilalpet step well step by step. He also shared pictures from before and after the restoration on Social Media.

18 century old step well being restored in Telangana
Bansilalpet step well before and after the restoration (Image Source- Twitter)
4

The 18th-century old stepwell at Bansilalpet, Secunderabad has been launched to revive with fresh water gushing from deep below, after more than 500 tonnes of garbage was removed from near the Nalla Pochamma Temple, to unearth the 53 feet deep water stream.

The stepwell had become a dumping ground for years until the removal of silt and debris began last year. According to the reports, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation engaged workers and labourers, for the cleaning process and had announced plans for the restoration of the heritage structure.

Kalpana Ramesh, the founder of the Rainwater Project is supporting the government in the restoration process that involves methods to recharge the groundwater as well. Reports mention that the Rainwater Project has already restored five-step wells in the city at Gachibowli, Kokapet, Kondapur and Narsingi.

According to Kalpana Ramesh, the water capacity of the Bansilalpet stepwell is 22 lakh ltr and this would have helped in saving crores of litres of water if it was well maintained for the last 40 years. “The well after restoration will help improve the groundwater security, reducing urban floods and groundwater pollution. The clean water discharged out of the well will prove to be a great resource for the people”, said Ramesh.

She also added that there is clinical evidence proving the better quality of water that will soon be available for use. She said that the stepwell is 53 feet deep and every night 5 to 6 feet of clean water fills up naturally.

Reports mention that restoration process will be completed within 6 to 8 working months and additional facilities will also be put in place to make it a tourist attraction.

 

