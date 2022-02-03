A Bengaluru-based driver attempted to smuggle red sandalwood in his truck in ‘real’ life, inspired by the ‘reel’ sandalwood smuggler Allu Arjun in the Telugu film ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ but was detained. According to a report by Republic TV, Yasin Inayithulla was en-route from the Karnataka-Andhra border to Maharashtra, transporting red sandalwood in his truck. Maharashtra police at Gandhi Chowk, Meeraj Nagar, Sangli district, apprehended him after he crossed the border. The sandalwood, valued at Rs 2.45 crore, and his truck, valued at Rs 10 lakh, were seized by the police.

Speaking about the incident, Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said, “We had received confidential information about illegal transportation of sandalwood. Based on this tip-off, we launched a joint operation with the forest officials and carried out a raid at Zakat Nakka. During this raid, we seized one vehicle and arrested one accused. We found around 1 ton of sandalwood worth Rs 2.45 cr and the vehicle is worth Rs 10 lakhs. We had registered the case under IPC sections 379, 34 and various sections of the forest act have also been invoked.”

The story of the film ‘Pushpa’ revolves around the smuggling of red sandalwood. Allu Arjun is playing the role of ‘Pushpa’, who dons the role of a lorry driver and also a smuggler of sandalwood. Actor Allu Arjun is shown in the film smuggling red sandalwood by piling wood into a tanker and then topping it with milk.

Inspired by the movie, the accused Yasin had loaded the truck with red sandalwood first, then put fruits and vegetable cartons on it. He had a sticker of COVID-19 important products plastered on the vehicle.

The smuggler managed to get across the Karnataka border without difficulty, but he was apprehended by Maharashtra police after crossing the border. The authorities are now conducting an investigation to determine the nature of the network that is behind him and how it operates.

In January this year, after executing a raid at Budhanam Toll Plaza on the Nellore-Chennai highway in Chillakur Mandal, Nellore police had apprehended an interstate gang involved in red sanders smuggling. The raid resulted in the arrest of 55 woodcutters and three smugglers. About 45 red sanders logs intended for shipment to China were seized from several stock locations in Tamil Nadu. A vehicle, 31 cellphones, 24 axes, and other red sander tree-chopping equipment were also seized during the search.