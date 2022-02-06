Lata Mangeshkar and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Here is how she wore her identity on her sleeves, proudly

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away earlier today, days after she tested positive for Covid-19. She was a devout Hindu, and she wore her identity on her sleeves proudly. When veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani was about to start Rath Yatra in 1990 to construct Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lata Mangeshkar recorded Ram Dhun and presented it to LK Advani. The Bhajan was played throughout the Rath Yatra.

Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, shared a tweet remembering Lata Mangeshkar’s role in Rath Yatra and posted a short video of Ram Dhun as well.

Ram Dhun.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

(She had done and presented a special recording of Ram Dhun for LK Advani Ji’s Somnath to Ayodhya Ram Rath Yatra.) pic.twitter.com/WLuOsvNw2X — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) February 6, 2022

The full version of Ram Dhun is available on Prasar Bharti’s archives on YouTube.

The same video was shared by Lata Mangeshkar on the day of Bhoomipujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir in August 2020. She wrote, “This song was reverberating in my mind while watching the speeches of all the dignitaries on television during the Shri Ram Mandir Bhumipujan ceremony in Ayodhya today.

On August 5, 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomipujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar expressed her happiness via tweets.

In a message posted on Twitter, she said, “Namaskar. Today, the dream of several kings, generations and Ram Bhakts from around the world is becoming a reality. Today, Bhoomipujan of Bhavya Mandir of Bhagwan Ram is happening after many years of exile. A lot of credit goes to Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji, who conducted Rath Yatra and spread awareness among the people of India. Credit also goes to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji.”

She added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Ji, UP Governor Anandibeh Patel Ji, Ram Janmbhoomi President Nritya Gopal Das Ji, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ji and many others will be present. Today though lakhs of devotees could not attend Bhoomipujan because of Corona, their minds and thoughts will be at the feet of Shri Ram. I am happy that this ceremony is being done by Narendra Bhai. Today I, my family and the whole world are very happy, and every heartbeat, every breath is saying Jai Shri Ram.”