Thursday, February 24, 2022
Updated:

Pakistani minister says Imran Khan will still meet Putin in Moscow but in private, earlier reports said he is returning home without the meeting

Imran Khan is going ahead with meeting Putin and not returning early as media reports had claimed, his scheduled media interaction has been cancelled

OpIndia Staff
Vladimir Putin - Imran Khan
Khan to go back to Pakistan without meeting Putin after Russia declares war on Ukraine
168

Pakistan has denied reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan is curtailing his Moscow visit and returning to Pakistan after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. Pakistani Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that the visit is going ahead as scheduled, and he will meet Putin today. “Speculations about PM @mranKhanPTI visit are misplaced. The Visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule,” he tweeted.

While Imran Khan is going ahead with meeting Putin, his scheduled media interaction has been cancelled. Later, minister Fawad Hussain also tweeted an update that Imran Khan has left the hotel to meet president Putin.

Earlier it was reported that hours after landing up in Moscow, the Pakistani Prime Minister has decided to call off his visit to Russia after Putin declared war on Ukraine.

While Russia’s military operation had just kicked off in Ukraine, Imran Khan after reaching Moscow said that he was “excited” to be in Moscow at this juncture. Imran Khan was to visit Moscow and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday during the two-day visit which was touted to be ‘historic’. This is the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years.

As soon as he landed in Russia, Khan told a Russian official, “What a time I have come so much excitement,” even as tensions between Russia and Ukraine were escalating amid clouds of imminent war. Subsequently, the United States of America informed Pakistan about its position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and within hours, Khan decided to call off the rest of the tour.

“We’ve communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia’s further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war,” Price had reportedly told media about Khan’s visit to Moscow.

Before meeting with Putin, Khan had paid floral tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, dedicated to Soviet soldiers killed in World War II.

It should be noted here that Pakistan has been a longstanding NATO ally while its relationship with Russia has been growing under the increasing Chinese influence.

