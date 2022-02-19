A day before Punjab goes to voting for the state assembly elections, a video has appeared on social media in which the Sikhs who returned from Afghanistan while the Taliban were taking over that country in August 2021 have expressed their gratitude towards PM Modi for saving not only the lives of Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan but also the great inheritance of culture.

Parminder Singh Brar, an England-based lawyer, and ex OSD to Deputy CM of Punjab has shared a video in which the Sikhs who were saved from the Taliban by the Modi government in July 2021 are seen expressing their gratitude towards the government and especially towards the Prime Minister. The video covers the bytes by many including Nidan Singh Sachdeva who was brought back to India safely in July 2021.

The video opens with a Sikh person saying “I would say that if there is anything impossible in the world, it becomes possible when it comes to Narendra Modi. We people understand what kind of a person Narendra Modi is and how helpful he had been to us. He had finished the tasks that many others could not. And moreover, he has showered love upon us that we can never forget.”

“I was kidnapped by the Taliban from a gurudwara. They thought of us as Indian spies, wanted us to convert… We thanked PM @narendramodi Ji & are happy with the help of Govt of India,” said Nidan Singh Sachdeva, who came from Kabul, Afghanistan last year

Hear the video & share pic.twitter.com/8JX3lgAan8 — Parminder Singh Brar (@PSBrarOfficial) February 19, 2022

Another person who used to offer his services in a Gurudwara there has said in this video, “I used to work in Kabul. I would offer my services in a Gurudwara there. The Taliban abducted me from the Gurudwara and took me away. I am very happy that I am alive today all thanks to Hindustan especially PM Modi who has helped me a lot.”

Next to this, another Sikh person is seen in this video who has said, “He (PM Modi) brought our people back, sent airplanes for them. There were 400 to 500 years old copies of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, Shrimadbhagvadgeeta, Ramayana, etc. PM Modi has brought back all the historic and cultural inheritance. He walks the talk.”

Another Sikh person has said, “Many of our problems are solved including the CAA issue. There were issues regarding our commutation to and fro India. These issues were pending for the last 25 years but they were addressed and solved only after the BJP was elected to power and Modi became the PM.”

Another Sikh person in this video has said, “The Prime Minister has saved the lives of Hindus and Sikhs living in Afghanistan. The airports in Afghanistan were not operative. The airplanes of the Indian Air Force arrived and took them out of the danger.”

After this, another Sikh person in this video has said, “Besides the Hindu and Sikh Indians in Afghanistan, the Muslims there also love him so much that we can’t sum it up in words. He takes bold decisions which are actually in the good interest of all of us including Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs. Everyone gets benefitted by this.”