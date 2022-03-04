Bhagalpur: Massive explosion leaves 7 dead, cause of blast believed to be illegal firecrackers. Here is what we know so far

On Thursday (March 3) night, a massive explosion rocked a 3-storey residential building in the Kajwalichak area in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Tatarpur police station.

As per reports, the incident claimed 7 lives and injured 8 others. About 10-15 people are believed to be stuck underneath the debris of the collapsed building. The blast took place near an orphanage and damaged 2-3 nearby buildings as well.

On receiving information, the police and emergency services rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to Jawaharlal Nehru College and Hospital in Mayaganj for immediate medical attention.

The impact of the explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur was felt in a radius of 4 km.

According to the neighbours, the owners of the damaged 3-storey building were into making firecrackers. A man by the name of Mohammad Yusuf, who lived in the same neighbourhood, confirmed the development to India Today.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Bhagalpur Range) Sujit Kumar informed that the blast took place due to the presence of country-made bombs, gun powder and illegal firecrackers in the building.

“We have so far taken out four bodies from underneath the debris of the house. Prima facie investigation shows it was firecracker and desi bomb manufacturing unit. Forensic samples are being taken. So far, only one person has been identified,” he remarked.

Bihar | 7 dead and several injured in an explosion in Tatarpur police jurisdiction in Bhagalpur dist



Prima facie it is coming to light that the family was involved in making firecrackers. 2-3 houses damaged. We are further investigating the matter: Bhagalpur DM, Subrat Kumar Sen

A probe has been launched into the matter. So far, the police have made no arrests and are involved in the rescue operation.