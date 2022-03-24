A 17 -year-old girl was targeted, assaulted openly near a mosque at Tarapur in Bihar’s Munger. Reportedly, four men named Sarfaraz, Haider, Haseeb and Aaqib attempted gang rape on the young victim while she was on her way to her grandmother’s house.

Dainik Bhaskar has reported that the 17-year-old victim was stopped on her way and was forcibly assaulted by four men near a public hand pump next to a mosque in Tarapur. As narrated by the girl in her complaint, she was on the way to her maternal grandmother’s house to offer namaz. Suddenly four men namely Sarfaraz, Haider, Haseeb and Aaqib appeared in the scene and started molesting her in open.

When the victim shouted for help, Haider forced his hand on her mouth while warning her to budge or else her brother will be killed. The victim detailed that she was abused and beaten badly. The perpetrators threatened the young girl that she will be left only after being raped by them.

Hearing the noise, the victim’s mother and sister came out and were shocked to witness the scene. The whole village gathered after they gave calls for help. Seeing this, the perpetrators ran away. SHO, Tarapur Police station has informed that the investigation is on after the victim has registered an FIR in the police.