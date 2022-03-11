BLM activist Monica Cannon-Grant investigated for peculating charity funds

Monica Cannon-Grant, the founder and CEO of the non-profit organization Violence in Boston, as well as a prominent Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist in Boston, is being investigated by federal agencies for allegedly embezzling funds from her multimillion-dollar foundation.

Monica rose to prominence in Boston BLM movements after the death of George Floyd in May 2020. When the two were on the Boston City Council, she allegedly formed a tight working connection with Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Monica also supported former Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III during his failed Senate campaign in 2020.

She acknowledged in a talk that she has been under inquiry since October. In October 2021, federal officials detained and raided her husband Clark Grant’s house after he was accused of COVID-19 unemployment fraud and mortgage fraud.

Clark Grant is now accused of illegally identifying Violence in Boston’s bank account as his own personal property while filing for a $402,573 mortgage in May 2021, according to the lawsuit.

Federal prosecutors are looking into whether any of the donations made to Monica’s organization were used to cover her personal expenditures.

In February this year, the national BLM organization got admonitions of legal action by authorities from California and Washington for failing to declare its 2020 financials. The BLM Global Network Foundation knowingly and willingly ceased fundraising after a Washington Examiner investigation discovered that the group has had no known leader in charge of the tens of millions of dollars it raised in 2020 since May.

Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter is a dispersed political and social movement that claims to raise awareness of racism, discrimination, and injustice faced by black people. On May 25, 2020, a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, murdered a 46-year-old black man, George Floyd, by kneeling on the former’s neck for more than 8 minutes until his body lost consciousness. Floyd was reported to the cops by a shopkeeper for allegedly attempting to pass a ‘possible counterfeit bill.’ He was declared dead upon arrival at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The event sparked major demonstrations and rioting across the United States of America, led by the Black Lives Matter movement. Unmanned storefront windows were shattered. The violent protesters looted and damaged several businesses and boutiques around the country.