A blast occurred near an army camp at Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara today. A mysterious blast took place on Sunday near the 21 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Zachaldara in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district, according to the officials.

Mysterious blast near the Army camp (21 Rashtriya Rifles) at Zachaldara in north #Kashmir‘s #Kupwara. — Ubeer Naqushbandi (@ubeernaqushbndi) March 27, 2022

While details of the blast are yet to emerge, it has been confirmed that no loss of life or injury has been reported. The officials are doing a recce of the location while the nature of the blast is being ascertained.

However, some reports have suggested that this was likely due to exploding of an old shell. However, detailed investigation into the cause of the blast has been launched. Until the investigation is complete, the area around the blast site in Kupwara has been sealed by the authorities.