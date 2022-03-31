On March 30, while promoting his upcoming movie Dasvi, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan praised filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film, The Kashmir Files. Junior Bachchan stated on Times Now Navbharat that, while he has not seen the film, the fact that it is doing well indicates that it is well made, otherwise, the film would not work.

When asked if a movie can be an answer to any political issue, Abhishek Bachchan responded that it may but it totally depends on how an individual interprets it. He added that as long as the intention behind making the movie is correct it is bound to do well.

Indirectly slamming those who have been politicising The Kashmir Files, Abhishek said, “It’s like does art reflects life or life reflects art”, only if the movie is nice will it be watched. Take for instance The Kashmir Files. The genesis of it is what? For the last two-three days, we were discussing this only. Whatever you do, whether you politicise it, you want to communalise it, that is your freedom of speech…your opinion…very good. But, if the film was not good it would not have done good business. There is no other reason why it’s working. We can add a lot of other meanings and ripple effects, but the genesis…the foundation is to be a good film”, said Abhishek.

He added that it’s not his place to comment as he hasn’t watched the movie but he has not met a single individual yet who has said that The Kashmir Film is a bad movie.

Actress Yami Gautam, who was with Abhishek Bachchan, promoting their upcoming film Dasvi also praised the film The Kashmir Files. She stated that the film has given the families of the victims the courage to express their grief, which they had previously suppressed.

Interestingly, shortly after the release of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Bollywood superstar and Abhishek Bachchan’s father Amitabh Bachchan had taken to Twitter to post a cryptic Tweet. He Tweeted, “We know now, what we never knew then”, he tweeted leaving the netizens to speculate the purpose behind his words.

While some speculated that the tweet was posted specifically to praise the movie that has done wonders in the cinema industry, some criticised Big B by sharing snippets from his old movie where the actor is heard glorifying the Islamic invaders and giving them the credit for the good places in India.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. The film has been a major success at the box office. Several states have made it tax-free. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah and UP, CM Yogi Adityanath has praised the film.

Though the film has been received with open hearts by the majority of the viewers, a section of society, especially the liberals and Islamists, have opposed the film, claiming it hurts the sentiments of the minority. A full-fledged agenda to discredit the film has been running since before the launch of the film in the theatres. So much so, NDTV had deemed it a propaganda film even before its release. The word ‘propaganda’ was removed from the description after the uproar.