On Thursday, amid the massive success of the recently released movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’, Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan has sent Twitter into a frenzy after he made a cryptic tweet on social media. “We know now, what we never knew then”, he tweeted leaving the netizens to speculate the purpose behind his words.

T 4222 – .. we know now , what we never knew then .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 16, 2022

The movie directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is based on the true events of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide. The tweet by one of the senior actors of Bollywood comes as the film is on its way to the 100 crore club. However, though Bachchan did not mention anything directly about ‘The Kashmir Files’, netizens are speculating that the tweet was posted specifically to praise the movie that has done wonders in the cinema industry.

Assuming that tweet is a review statement of ‘The Kashmir Files’, one of the users wondered if the actor was saying openly what he wanted to say. “Sir, you are great. Are you talking about the #TheKashmirFiles”, the tweet read.

Maalik, aap dhanya hain. Kya aap #TheKashmirFiles ki baat kar rahe hain ? 🤔 https://t.co/slS4B0eMQJ — Praful Tickoo (@prafultickoo) March 17, 2022

While many called him ‘money-minded’ and ‘coward’, some netizens also mocked him for his role in the movie Bemisal (1982). This is after a scene from the movie Bemisal (1982) starring Amitabh Bachchan is making rounds over social media where the actor is heard glorifying the Islamic invaders and giving them the credit for the good places in India.

The controversial part starts at 11:45 minutes in the movie, where Bachchan talks about hill stations and the conversation eventually leads to the ‘discovery’ of Kashmir. He goes on to say that every single hill station in India has been discovered by the British, except Kashmir, which was discovered by the Mughals. The camera then moves on to actress Rakhee, who praises the Mughals in terms of their music, paintings, and architecture.

Condemning the scene after the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’, one of the users shared the clip and said that Bollywood people had deliberately whitewashed the truth. “We always knew! Just that some willingly chose to white-wash it”, read the tweet. Another one stated that the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ had opened Amitabh Bachchan’s eyes now. “Earlier you said in your movies that Kashmir was discovered by the Mughals and the rest of the hill stations were discovered by the British. Well now my eyes have opened”, the tweet quoted.

We always knew! Just that some willingly chose to white-wash it .. https://t.co/FLqvhlflua pic.twitter.com/qHR9DRkr3c — Jaspreet (@jaspreet_s_m) March 17, 2022

Meanwhile, prominent Twitter handles also joined the speculative stance and suggested the Bollywood actor to name the movie. “Wonder what Bachchan Ji is talking about?”, posed Anurag Saxena.

Wonder what Bachchan ji is talking about? https://t.co/dw4XnSnTO4 — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) March 17, 2022

Journalist Swati Goel Sharma tweeted saying, “Then, we were told that Kashmir was discovered by Mughals”.

Then, we were told that Kashmir was discovered by Mughalshttps://t.co/Lo0EpMJuMn https://t.co/UpL2kUNX5P — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) March 17, 2022

In the instances further, netizens also opined that the actor was probably scared of his wife Jaya Bachchan and so was not naming the film directly. “When you want to do a Sanghi tweet but the wife is in laal topi”, a user said. Another tweet read, “Itna darr acha nhi hai wife ka.. Jo sidhe muh tarif na kr pao TKF ki (Praise the movie without your fearing your wife)”.

When you want to do a Sanghi tweet but wife is in laal topi. https://t.co/OhkFXhheFZ — Chand Nawab Misir (@ChandNawabMisir) March 17, 2022

Jaya Bachchan is a member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party.

Itna darr acha nhi hai wife ka.. Jo sidhe muh tarif na kr pao TKF ki 😏 https://t.co/EL4VkZxIVi — Dreams (@Dream_2_heal) March 17, 2022

Here are some more funny replies to Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet-

Ab pata chal hi gaya hai to Jaya ji se Yasin Malik jaiso ko ek shraap hi dilva dijiye — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) March 16, 2022

It is important to note that the movie starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Mrunal Kulkarni, and others has managed to see a further increase in collections with Rs. 19.05 crores coming in on its first Wednesday. It had impressed the box office by making the business of around Rs 4.25 crores on the very first day of its public screening. Interestingly, the movie which was initially released across just 650-700 screens has also seen an increase in screens and shows to accommodate the audience’s demand.

The film is inspired by the true stories of Kashmiri Pandits. It takes viewers back to 1989, when due to rising Islamic Jihad, conflict erupted in Kashmir, forcing the great majority of Hindus to flee the valley. According to estimates, roughly 100,000 of the valley’s total 140,000 Kashmiri Pandit inhabitants migrated between February and March 1990. More of them fled in the years that followed until just about 3,000 families remained in the valley by 2011. The movie based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide was originally slated to be released in theatres on January 26, 2022, but was postponed because of the increasing number of COVID-19 instances. It has now been released and is open to watch in theatres.