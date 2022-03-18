Emails to Ukrainian energy company to racist chats, sex clippings: Federal probe confirms existence of laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, USA President’s son

The ongoing federal probe on Hunter Biden has recently released a comprehensive report, in which the existence of his controversial laptop has been validated. The laptop was deposited by Biden at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019 after which its hard drive was found containing controversial emails regarding his overseas business dealings, documents, text messages with racist overtones, sex clippings, etc.

It is reported that after getting hands over Hunter Biden’s contentious content, the repair shop owner submitted the details with the laptop to the FBI. As reported by The New York Times, prosecutors have looked into specific emails exchanged between Hunter Biden and his former business associates that were recovered from the laptop. An email with an associate named Devon Archer who was Biden’s co-member on the board of a Ukrainian energy company Burisma seemed to have come from a laptop abandoned by Biden in the Delaware repair shop.

Apart from the shreds of Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Asia and Europe, the laptop contained personal files including his text conversations with this lawyer. This involved racist exchanges with the use of the ‘N-word’ with his corporate attorney George Mesires followed by discussions on unconditional love and jokes on his pen*s. What made headlines was him keeping a racist meme of Ex-President Obama being called by his father Joe Biden a n*gga, who was the Vice President in Obama’s administration.

Investigation of Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden paid a tax liability of USD 1 Million while undergoing an investigation regarding tax fraud. In the December of 2020, he confessed to undergoing an investigation into his tax affairs. However, an enquiry into his global business dealings will continue, according to the reports. The federal investigation of Hunter Biden regarding his tax evasions started in the Obama administration. It was suspected that the son of VP Joe Biden failed to pay due taxes while defrauding the reserves.

However, the probe against Biden widened in 2018, after Hunter was suspected of using his father’s influence to sign deals with foreign companies worth millions. While Hunter Biden worked as a professional lobbier for domestic American interests, it is said that he used his father’s clout to sign deals and pursue clients in Asia and Europe. Currently, the investigation agencies are finding details about money received by Hunter Biden from the Ukrainian energy company.

While Biden has not been charged under any crime as of now, he might attract FARA or violations under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. In the 2020 Presidential Elections race, Joe Biden had to face the brunt of his son’s overseas dealings, especially with the Ukrainian company, Burisma.