On Friday, 25th March 2022, the Ayush Ministry of the Government of India signed an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat state. The Government of India will invest 250 million USD in the development of this centre. The project aims to build a solid evidence base for policies and standards of the usage of traditional medicines and products.

Ministry of Ayush informed from its Twitter handle in a post that says, “Ministry of Ayush has today signed the Host Country Agreement with World Health Organization for establishing WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India at Jamnagar, Gujarat, with its interim office at the Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda in Gujarat.”

Expressing his hope from this centre, PM Modi said in his tweet, “India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good.”

PM Modi said in his subsequent tweet, “Traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally. This WHO Centre will go a long way in enhancing wellness in our society.”

Informing about the decision, WHO posted a tweet from its Twitter handle saying, “WHO & the Government of India today agreed to establish the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, to maximize the potential of traditional medicines through modern science and technology.”

According to a report by The Indian Express, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, said, “For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases. Ensuring all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO’s mission, and this new centre will help to harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine. I’m grateful to the Government of India for its support, and we look forward to making it a success.”