The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has asked the Indians to leave Kharkiv immediately and provided a list of three settlements where they must reach by 6 PM Ukrainian time on March 2.

In the tweet, the Embassy wrote, “Urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements *by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today*.”

— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 2, 2022

Pesochin is a western suburb in Kharkiv Raion of Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine.

Babai or Babaye is located on the right bank of the Udy in the drainage basin of the Don.

Bezlyudovka is a Russian establishment located at Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

The locations Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka are located in 3 different directions from Kharkiv and are at a distance of 11 km, 17 km and 90 km away respectively.

Earlier today, Denis Alipov, Russian envoy designated to Delhi had said that the Russian authorities were in touch we the Indian government to provide safe passage to the Indian nationals stuck in Kharkiv. “We have received the Indian request for the emergency evacuation of all those stuck there via Russian territory. We are actively working to provide a humanitarian corridor so that people have safe passage,” he said.

Alipov: We are activity working to provide humanitarian corridor so that people have safe passage. — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 2, 2022

Yesterday, all Indian nationals were asked to leave Kyiv. The evacuation efforts are in full swing. Over 12,000 Indian nationals have been evacuated under Operation Ganga from Ukraine out of which over 6,000 have already arrived in India.