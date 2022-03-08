Tuesday, March 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKerala: Kannur Police arrests Afzal and his wife Balkis with MDMA and other...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Kannur Police arrests Afzal and his wife Balkis with MDMA and other drugs worth over Rs 1.5 crore

Following a tip from Kannur City Police Commissioner R Elango, Kannur Town Police Inspector Sreejith Koderi and his squad grabbed the two at the parcel office at Thekkibazar. The police stated that the drugs were worth over Rs 1.5 crore.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: Kannur Police arrests Afzal and his wife Balkis with 2kg of drugs
Afzal (33) and his wife Balkis (31) were apprehended from Muzhappilangad, image via Twitter
7

In Kannur, Kerala, a couple has been nabbed in one of the state’s largest drug hauls. The accused had about 2 kg of MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), 7.5 grams of opium, and 7 grams of brown sugar in their possession. Afzal (33) and his wife Balkis (31) were apprehended from Muzhappilangad.

Following a tip from Kannur City Police Commissioner R Elango, Kannur Town Police Inspector Sreejith Koderi and his squad grabbed the two at the parcel office at Thekkibazar. The police stated that the drugs were worth over Rs 1.5 crore.

According to City Police Commissioner R Elango, the drugs were brought in on a bus from Bangalore. Afzal and Balkis went to the postal service office in Thekki Bazaar in the afternoon on March 6 to pick up the package that had come on the bus.

The city police commissioner stated that they were looking into their clientele as well. After a night of questioning led by the SP, their statement was recorded.

According to R. Krishnan, the Kannur City Police Commissioner, information has been obtained that the drugs are being smuggled into the Kannur region via parcels and couriers. They will be soon starting a detailed investigation into this.

In connection with the MDMA seizure, tourist bus drivers have been questioned. The city police commissioner, on the other hand, informed reporters that no evidence had been found suggesting they were involved in narcotics trafficking.

As per reports, the accused Balkis had another drug case at the Edakkad police station, according to district police commissioner Elango R. Both Afzal and Balkis used WhatsApp to track down drug users. After verifying the sale to the needy, they used to pack minor items and then dropped them by the side of the road at the location they were informed after which the client would pick them up.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKannur drug supply, Drugs in Kerala, Kerala drugs cases
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,019FollowersFollow
26,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com