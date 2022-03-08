In Kannur, Kerala, a couple has been nabbed in one of the state’s largest drug hauls. The accused had about 2 kg of MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), 7.5 grams of opium, and 7 grams of brown sugar in their possession. Afzal (33) and his wife Balkis (31) were apprehended from Muzhappilangad.

Following a tip from Kannur City Police Commissioner R Elango, Kannur Town Police Inspector Sreejith Koderi and his squad grabbed the two at the parcel office at Thekkibazar. The police stated that the drugs were worth over Rs 1.5 crore.

According to City Police Commissioner R Elango, the drugs were brought in on a bus from Bangalore. Afzal and Balkis went to the postal service office in Thekki Bazaar in the afternoon on March 6 to pick up the package that had come on the bus.

The city police commissioner stated that they were looking into their clientele as well. After a night of questioning led by the SP, their statement was recorded.

According to R. Krishnan, the Kannur City Police Commissioner, information has been obtained that the drugs are being smuggled into the Kannur region via parcels and couriers. They will be soon starting a detailed investigation into this.

In connection with the MDMA seizure, tourist bus drivers have been questioned. The city police commissioner, on the other hand, informed reporters that no evidence had been found suggesting they were involved in narcotics trafficking.

As per reports, the accused Balkis had another drug case at the Edakkad police station, according to district police commissioner Elango R. Both Afzal and Balkis used WhatsApp to track down drug users. After verifying the sale to the needy, they used to pack minor items and then dropped them by the side of the road at the location they were informed after which the client would pick them up.