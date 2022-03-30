On March 30, it was reported that a Hindu-Sikh couple, who was a farmer protests supporter, was threatened by dubious organisation Khalsa Aid’s South Australian coordinator Gurinderjit Singh Jassar over Vaisakhi Fair that is scheduled for April 2. The couple runs an organisation named ‘Punjabi Aussie Association of South Australia’.

Harmeet Kaur and Rajesh Thakur have been organising the festival for several years without any problem. However, this year Khalsa Aid’s South Australia Head Jassar allegedly made a threatening call to the couple, demanding to change the name of the fair. Thakur claimed Jassar said, “Vaisakhi belongs to us [Sikhs]”. When Thakur refused to budge in, Jassar allegedly got aggressive over the call and accused him of sexualising the festival.

Thakur further alleged Jassar offered him money to drop the word “Vaisakhi” from the name of the fair. In a live video, Jassar said he got the name of another festival changed. However, despite approaching the other organiser [he was allegedly pointing towards Thakur] for the same, the name was not changed. Furthermore, he said a group of Sikhs would reach the venue on the day of the fair and protest peacefully. “If they get physical, we will not restrain ourselves,” he claimed.

Notably, when a local media channel Raabta Radio raised the issue in favour of the couple, they got targeted online by abusive trolls. Robbie Benipal, Editor of Raabta Radio, claimed his organisation was publicly targeted for supporting the couple. “In an Indian program couple of days back, they surrounded me and rudely questioned me on why I gave a platform to Harmeet Kaur, organiser of Vaisakhi Mela,” he said.

Not only the couple but their friends were also harassed and threatened by the group. Kaur alleged an international student called one of her friends and threatened they would cut Kaur into pieces if they saw her at the fair. “We will be 300-400 people, some are coming from Melbourne to beat the shit out of you (kuttapa karne). Our group is bringing mike and a speaker, we will capture the stage, and anyone who tries to stop us will know who we are,” they told her friend.

The couple had filed a complaint to Australian Police demanding action against the group and requested them to be aware of the event as the Jassar group might attack them. They have arranged private security for the safety of the attendees at the fair.

Thakur said in a statement that on March 22, he received a call from one Gurshiminder Singh Mintu Brar, who threatened him if he went ahead with the fair, there would be Hindu-Sikh riots. “Mintu Brar told me that he is in touch with all three gurudwaras in Adelaide and some Melbourne Sikh groups (Jathebandiya) who are ready to come in Vaisakhi Mela and run amok,” he added. According to The Australia Today, two of three Gurudwaras in Adelaide categorically denied any communication with Brar.

In a statement, Brar, who is MD at Idea Ventures and owner of Brar Farms, denied all the allegations and agreed Jassar’s social media posts were inflammatory. He claimed he only tried to mediate between the couple and Jassar group.

Australian Sikh leaders have come in support of the couple. Amrik Singh Thandi, Sikh leader and member of the Sikh Society of South Australia, said no one could claim the Vaisakhi festival as their own. It belongs to every religion. Mahavir Singh Grewal, President, Allenby Garden Gurudwara, said everybody dances at the Vaisakhi festival in India, and no one should have a problem with the same in Australia.

In a statement, South Australian Police said, “South Australia Police is aware of the upcoming Vaisakhi Mela festival. As with other community events, SAPOL works with organisers and conducts assessments to identify the level of police presence required. These assessments are conducted in the lead up to and during the event.”