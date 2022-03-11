The resounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in four of the five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur has caused massive heartburn to the left-liberal establishment in the country.

As it became clear that the BJP is set to form governments in four states, especially in the state of Uttar Pradesh under the helm of Mahant Yogi Adityanath, the left-liberals, the Islamists, and the Congress ecosystem suffered a massive meltdown and claimed that the victory of the BJP in the recently concluded assembly elections symbolised the end of ‘secular’ India.

Several left-liberals, the woke ‘millennials’, Congress party sympathisers took to Twitter on Thursday to vent out their frustration following the victory of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. From terming the results as the “beginning of a Hindu Rashtra” to others claiming that the election results were nothing but a display of inherent “Islamophobia’, there was varied kind of comical interpretation of the election results.

Netizens have compiled some of the best meltdowns that occurred on Twitter soon after the BJP secured a massive victory in four states, especially in Uttar Pradesh, which was touted as the semi-finals before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A social media user Mohammed Zeeshan, who often pretends to be an intellectual, lamented that it broke his heart to see the India of Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi dying in his generation, even though he knew that the election results are what millions of Indians wanted and celebrated.

The BJP victory was the end of India’s secular credentials, as per Zeeshan.

Another social media user Aditi said the will of people has to be accepted, but according to her, it may not always be right. People loved Hitler, too, shared Aditi, an anti-war activist.

Sarfy, a face-less troll on Twitter, was too unhappy about BJP’s victory in the recently concluded elections. The social media user claimed that the BJP’s victory was nothing but a moral repugnance of the country, which was long proven. Hence, anything or event in the country was a sh*tshow one way or another.

For Sarfy, India was already a disaster, no this election victory did not mean much to her.

Sneha Patil, too suffered a meltdown following the humungous victory of the BJP in the assembly elections. As per Sneha, Indians are choosing religious bigotry, castism, pseudo nationalism over employment, secularism, unity, development and growth.

Do we have a plan? Asked Sneha Patil, who seemed to be very disturbed as opposition ‘secular’ parties got routed in the assembly elections.

Boss Baby, another far-left troll, said that the country now officially thrived on hate, and it was time for her to pack up and leave the country.

Well, wokes were not far behind. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath scripted history yet again, the woke-kids joined their liberal masters in sobbing on social media platforms.

Tanya, picking up the Pakistan lingo of referring to India as ‘Endia’, cried on Twitter by saying that the ‘Endians’ forgot what they did to them during the Covid-19 pandemic. She asked how is BJP was still winning.

As BJP won all seats in Lakhimpur Kheri, Ritushree, a queer girl, expressed her shock, asking people whether they remembered BJP leader Teni.

For starters, Lakhimpur Kheri— one of the two constituencies, the other being Hathras, where left-liberal media had tried to stoke anti-BJP sentiments by coming up with conspiracy theories to target the BJP. The pliant left-liberal media had tried exploiting deaths to advance their political masters by raking up the Lakhimpur Kheri accident, where eight people were killed during the violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

Another user Chethana Gautam was not only heartbroken, but she wanted to display it on Twitter. So, she posted an image of herself crying after the BJP won the historic elections. As per Congress supporter Chethana Gautam, who was visibly sad, she was sad as anger and hatred will be directed against the Gandhis.

Sadly, there seems to be no end to this kind of meltdown in the near future. The election season has begun, and many more states are yet to go to the polls, culminating in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, led by Prime Minister Modi, is in a pole position to snatch victory in most of the upcoming elections.

Whether the left-liberals and wokes like it or not, the BJP will win a few of them. The only option for them is to cope for at least some time in the near future.