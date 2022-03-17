It seems that the ‘resort’ politics is not just limited to Indian politics alone. It has reached Pakistan, where the current political turmoil has pushed both the ruling and the opposition lawmakers to hide inside resorts and guest houses as both sides fear intense poaching by their political rivals.

Amidst the vote of confidence motion scheduled against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government, the opposition parties in Pakistan have alleged that the government is using its machinery to carry out raids in an effort to poach the opposition and rebel lawmakers.

On Thursday, the opposition party, Pakistan Peoples Party, accused the government of planning to attack the Sindh House in Islamabad after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) claimed that the opposition parties were hiding some of its lawmakers inside the building.

The PPP members had issued a joint statement on Thursday alleging that Imran Khan’s government is hell-bent on carrying out terrorism and planning to attack Sindh House. They had claimed the PTI’s Tiger Force was planning the “assault” them. The PPP lawmakers also added that the government would be responsible for damaging Sindh House’s facilities.

The government had earlier claimed the opposition had detained some ruling party lawmakers at Sindh House ahead of the vote on the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had claimed that around at least 12 PTI lawmakers were missing.

عمران خان حکومت دہشت گردی پر تُلی ہوئ ہے ، پارلیمنٹ لاجز کے وحشیانہ واقعہ کے بعد نیازی سرکار اب سندھ ہاؤس پر حملہ کرنے کی تیاری کررہی ہے۔https://t.co/ZLOnbi7FG4 — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 16, 2022

On Wednesday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had alleged that opposition party leaders were sitting in Sindh House with “heaps of money” to purchase ruling lawmakers and had asked the election commission to take action against the alleged horse-trading.

“The lives of MNAs, including women members, are not safe as the PTI-led government is hell-bent on terrorism, therefore, we [MNAs] had requested the Sindh government to provide the Sindh police security,” the statement said.

The voting on a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government will take place between March 26-30. The Speaker of the National Assembly is expected to call the session on March 22.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan threatened the opposition parties that he would turn into to become a suicide bomber and blow up the entire opposition.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was heard saying that even though suicide bombing is forbidden in Islam, he would turn into one and blow up the entire opposition for attempting to bring down Imran Khan-led Pakistan government.