Is the viral pic of a man in lipstick at some fashion event that of AAP leader Raghav Chadha? A fact-check

On March 28, a photograph of Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, started making rounds on social media platforms in which he had extensive makeup, including bright lipstick on his face. The photograph went viral quickly, and several raised questions if the image was real or photoshopped.

Source: Twitter

The background of the photograph had the banner of Lakme Fashion Week that had happened recently. Evidently, Raghav also walked on the ramp as a showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdeva, and the dress that was in the viral photograph was similar to what he had carried during the ramp walk.

Usually, when such pictures of people who identify themselves as male sporting lipstick appear on social media, many people immediately assume it would be YouTuber Abhisar Sharma. An edited image of Sharma had once gone viral on social media where he appeared to have put on lipstick and eye makeup.

Edited image of YouTuber Abhisar Sharma

However, the recent viral image of man with red lips was not of YouTuber Sharma. On digging up further, we found a tweet by AAP social media team member Aarti in which she had shared the original photograph. Hence, it was proven that the viral image was indeed of Raghav Chadha but it was edited.

Fake (left – Source: Twitter) vs Real (Right – Source: aartic02/Twitter)

Notably, all models have to put up some makeup before going for a shoot or a ramp walk to ensure no flaws are visible in the photographs or to match the costume or theme of the show. But as can be seen, while Chadha may have had some makeup as a model, he did not have such heavy makeup.

However, even if it were not an edited image, it is normal for male models to apply makeup. In fact, it is now also deemed normal for biological males to apply makeup even otherwise. Some ‘rights activists’ also say that ‘penis owners’ who identify themselves as women and ‘menstruators’ who identify themselves as males can and should apply makeup, wear sarees and dress up whichever way they deem fit.