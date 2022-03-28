When Will Smith walked up to assault Chris Rock at the Oscars for a joke on Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, many people had the same thought, what if Ricky Gervais was there. Ricky, who has hosted Golden Globes 5 times, has famously joked about every big Hollywood celebrity without ever getting physically assaulted.

In fact, so famous are Ricky’s jibes on Hollywood celebrities that every year millions of people ask the Academy to get Ricky Gervais to host the Oscars. However, Ricky has said that he will host the Oscars only if they let him say whatever he wants. Going by the events in this year’s ceremony, it is unlikely that the academy will invite any comedian, much less a comedian like Ricky Gervais.

After Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock, every one was looking towards Ricky, the master of roasting Hollywood, for his reaction and he did not disappoint. Falling back on his masterpiece ‘The Office’ and his most memorable character, David Brent, Ricky subtly sent the message across with just a retweet.

“And she's got alopecia. So… not a happy homelife." pic.twitter.com/b1NYWWIncX — David Brent Music (@DavidBrentMovie) March 28, 2022

Ricky shared a tweet from the account ‘@davidbrentmovie’, created when he returned to his widely popular David Brent character for a movie, where he talks about someone’s wife having alopecia. Alopecia is what Will Smith’s wife Jada is suffering from, leading to her hair loss. A joke about her hair loss from Chris Rock prompted the violent reaction from Will Smith.

Meanwhile, the Academy chose to give Will Smith the Oscar for the best actor after he physically assaulted a comedian for cracking a joke.