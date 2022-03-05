Saturday, March 5, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPakistan donating poor quality wheat to Afghanistan, India's quality far better: Taliban official slams...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan donating poor quality wheat to Afghanistan, India’s quality far better: Taliban official slams Pakistan, gets fired

It is reported that the Taliban official who made these statements about Pakistani wheat's poor quality was fired from his position.

OpIndia Staff
Taliban slams Pakistan for sending rotten wheat to Afghanistan in Aid
A spokesperson of the Taliban slammed Pakistan saying that the wheat sent by Pakistan is rotten and is not fit for consumption.
61

Even the Taliban seems to be not very happy with Pakistan standards. According to reports, the Taliban has criticized Pakistan for providing low-quality wheat in aid while praising India for supplying high-quality wheat. A spokesperson of the Taliban slammed Pakistan saying that the wheat sent by Pakistan is rotten and is not fit for consumption.

However, it is reported that the Taliban official who made these statements about Pakistani wheat’s poor quality was fired from his position.

A video of a Taliban spokesperson making comments about wheat given by Pakistan and India is making the rounds on social media sites.

Many people have seen the clip, and many Afghans have expressed their gratitude to India for its generosity.

A Twitter user based in Afghanistan wrote with the video, “Hear the difference between a Muslim neighbour and a Hindu neighbour. Hey India! Thank you #India for your continued support to the Afghan people. Our Public to public-friendly relations will be forever. Jai Hind!”.

Indian humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

It is notable that after declaring humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people, India dispatched the first consignment of 2,500 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistani land routes.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay, and World Food Program Country Director Bishaw Parajuli sent off the first convoy of 50 trucks delivering the shipment during a ceremony in Amritsar in February.

The second humanitarian assistance convoy carrying 2000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar, for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Thursday.

All this is part of India’s 50,000 MT wheat pledge to the Afghan people, which will be distributed by the UN’s World Food Programme.

On October 7, India made a proposal to Islamabad requesting a passage route to transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan. On November 24, it received a positive reply. Following that, both parties communicated to finalize the shipment’s transit methods.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Pakistan: ISIS claims responsibility for the suicide blast at Shia mosque in Peshawar, death toll rises above 50

OpIndia Staff -

Farmer orgs concoct new reasons to protest: From capital for Punjab, control of dams, Ajay Mishra’s bail, Ukraine and more. What they are angry...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan donating poor quality wheat to Afghanistan, India’s quality far better: Taliban official slams Pakistan, gets fired

OpIndia Staff -

Russia blocks Facebook, global media outlets, including BBC and CNN stop reporting from the country after it passes ‘fake news law’: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Centre opposes full-reopening of Covid-19 epicentre Nizamuddin Markaz, says only a few will be allowed to offer prayers for Shab-e-Baraat: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi peddles lies yet again, needlessly drags in Hinduism to target PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: What he said

OpIndia Staff -

Largest British supermarket chain Sainsbury renames popular dish ‘Chicken Kiev’ to ‘Chicken Kyiv’ to show solidarity with Ukraine, to stop selling Russian products

OpIndia Staff -

Ukraine sinks its under-repair navy ship Hetman Sahaidachny to prevent Russians from capturing it

OpIndia Staff -

Saharanpur rape case: Here’s what the victim Dalit girl said before dying at the hands of Sahil, who raped and poisoned her to death

Rahul Pandey -

How Congress govt handled evacuation from Libya: As Congress plays politics over Ukraine crisis, here is how Indian lives were endangered

Dibakar Dutta -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,942FollowersFollow
26,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com