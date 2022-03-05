Taliban slams Pakistan for sending rotten wheat to Afghanistan in Aid

Even the Taliban seems to be not very happy with Pakistan standards. According to reports, the Taliban has criticized Pakistan for providing low-quality wheat in aid while praising India for supplying high-quality wheat. A spokesperson of the Taliban slammed Pakistan saying that the wheat sent by Pakistan is rotten and is not fit for consumption.

However, it is reported that the Taliban official who made these statements about Pakistani wheat’s poor quality was fired from his position.

A video of a Taliban spokesperson making comments about wheat given by Pakistan and India is making the rounds on social media sites.

Indian Wheat Vs Pakistani Wheat!



Recently, India and Pakistan have donated tons of wheat to #Afghanistan in #HumanitarianAID package, now Taliban authorities claim that Pakistani Wheat is rotten and not healthy to be distributed to people while Indian Wheat quality is so good🤔 pic.twitter.com/CQGUalTrjo — Faiz Zaland (@zalandfaizm) March 4, 2022

Many people have seen the clip, and many Afghans have expressed their gratitude to India for its generosity.

A Twitter user based in Afghanistan wrote with the video, “Hear the difference between a Muslim neighbour and a Hindu neighbour. Hey India! Thank you #India for your continued support to the Afghan people. Our Public to public-friendly relations will be forever. Jai Hind!”.

د یو مسلمان ګاونډي او هندو ګاونډي د مرستې فرق د دوﺉ د خپلې خولې واورﺉ.



جۍ هند!

Thank you #India for your continued support to the Afghan people.

Our Public to public friendly relations will be forever.

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/eBStTOMZBZ — Hamdullah Arbab (@Arbab911) March 4, 2022

Indian humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

It is notable that after declaring humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people, India dispatched the first consignment of 2,500 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistani land routes.

We’re extending our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, in the form of 50,000 tonnes of wheat. We’re flagging off our 1st consignment of 2,500 tonnes in 50 Afghan trucks, today. It’ll be delivered to the World Food Program for dissemination: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla pic.twitter.com/vxfv9knnTL — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay, and World Food Program Country Director Bishaw Parajuli sent off the first convoy of 50 trucks delivering the shipment during a ceremony in Amritsar in February.

The second humanitarian assistance convoy carrying 2000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar, for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Thursday.

Second convoy of India’s humanitarian assistance carrying 2000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar today for Jalalabad, Afghanistan.



This is part of India’s commitment of 50,000 MTs of wheat for the Afghan people and will be distributed by @WFP_Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/5iDIoN51K7 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 3, 2022

All this is part of India’s 50,000 MT wheat pledge to the Afghan people, which will be distributed by the UN’s World Food Programme.

India has committed to

provide 50,000 MT of wheat and life saving drugs to the Afghan people as humanitarian

assistance: MEA in Parliament pic.twitter.com/Gh9iYdW4eD — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 2, 2021

On October 7, India made a proposal to Islamabad requesting a passage route to transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan. On November 24, it received a positive reply. Following that, both parties communicated to finalize the shipment’s transit methods.