“I slept with the wife of a top industrialist while he watched,” Robert Vadra’s brother in law claims during his exit from the reality TV show ‘Lock Upp’

Tehseen Poonawalla confessed to having played out one unnamed Indian businessman's sexual fantasies involving his wife on reality show Lock Upp.

OpIndia Staff
Tehseen Poonawalla on Lock Upp with the contestant he saved by revealing his secret
31

Sonia Gandhi’s son in law Robert Vadra’s brother in law Tehseen Poonawalla has confessed to having a sexual encounter with the wife of a top industrialist in the country. He made the revelation, following his ouster from the reality TV show ‘Lock Upp’ on Saturday (March 12).

As per the rules, Tehseen Poonawalla was given the chance to save one of the contestants from being eliminated by revealing a personal secret. It was then that Robert Vadra’s brother in law decided to bite the bullet for his trans friend Saisha Shinde (formerly known as Swapnil).

He remarked, “I was given an offer by a top industrialist of India to sleep with his wife. And for that, he booked my entire nightclub for the weekends. His condition was that he wanted to see me having sex with his wife.”

On being asked by show host Kangana Ranaut about his sexual encounter, Poonawalla claimed, “I absolutely enjoyed it. The industrialist was at a distance. He was only watching. My only condition was he will not touch or intervene. It wasn’t a threesome. He had only watched from a distance.”

“He had certain fantasies which his wife and I played out for him. I don’t mind even sharing that because there’s nothing wrong. He wanted me to treat his wife like my property and he wanted to watch and enjoy the experience. I didn’t care about it,” Tehseen Poonawalla justified his act and said that he did not regret it. You can watch full clip here (at around 1 hour mark).

He also claimed that the sexual encounter with the industrialist’s wife took place prior to his marriage to jewellery curator Monicka Vadera. Monicka Vadera is cousin of Robert Vadra, son in law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The Congress loyalist said that he confessed about the same to his now wife while they were dating.

The reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has 16 contestants, who are kept in pairs in different make-shift jails for a period of 72 days. During that time, contestants are seen fighting amongst themselves and striving to eliminate the other. “The show is very intense and dramatic, with contestants getting challenging tasks to survive in the lockup,” reads the synopsis of the show.

