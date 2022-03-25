Friday, March 25, 2022
HomeCrimeUttarakhand police nab one Ayaan as he attempts to flee with the dead body...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand police nab one Ayaan as he attempts to flee with the dead body of a girl stuffed in a suitcase, video viral

On being interrogated, the youth reportedly told the cops that the deceased girl was his girlfriend, and she had committed suicide by ingesting poison.

OpIndia Staff
Man caught fleeing hotel with body of girlfriend stuffed inside suitcase
Representational image
5

Kaliyar police in Uttarakhand have apprehended a youth named Ayaan after he attempted to flee a hotel with the dead body of a girl stuffed in a suitcase. The incident reportedly occurred from Uttarakhand’s Piran Kaliyar area on Thursday, March 24. Video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

The video shows a youth, who identifies himself as Ayaan, a resident of Mewar/Mewad in Rajasthan, sitting outside the hotel that he was attempting to flee. A blue suitcase, which he was allegedly carrying, lay open next to him, containing the dead body of a girl dressed in a red dress.

On being interrogated, the youth reportedly told the cops that the deceased girl was his girlfriend, and she had committed suicide by ingesting poison. He stated that he was going to Gang Nahar, near Haridwar, with the dead body. He, too, would have drowned himself in the canal with his girlfriend, said Ayaan. The police have taken the youth into custody for further investigation.

On March 24, around 5 pm, Ayaan had checked into a hotel in Kaliyar, Uttarakhand, with his girlfriend. Later, around 8 pm, a hotel employee noticed Ayaan hurrying out of the hotel lobby with a blue suitcase in his hand. A member of the hotel staff approached Ayaan and offered to help him with his luggage. Ayaan, who appeared to be terrified, began fumbling and making excuses. Furthermore, the girl who went in with Ayaan was not with him. This piqued the hotel staff’s interest, and they alerted management, which in turn dialled the police.

The Kaliyar police arrived on the scene. When the cops opened the suitcase, they discovered the girl’s body inside. The youth introduced the girl as his girlfriend. He told the cops that his girlfriend had consumed poison. He was on his way to Gang Nahar with the dead body. He, too, would have jumped into Gang Nahar with the dead body, he said.

According to SHO Dharmendra Rathi, the body was taken into custody and transferred to the Civil Hospital mortuary. Ayaan was arrested, and the police have been questioning him in order to obtain information. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the hotel is also being extracted to help with the investigation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsuttarakhand news, murder case body, body in suitcase
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi riots accused declares Jamia Millia a sovereign nation? As Safoora Zargar goes on a rant, here is how the university was used to...

OpIndia Staff -
In August 2020, Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi made submissions on behalf of the Delhi police in front of a division bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan. The Delhi Police had asserted that action taken by the police was necessary and proportionate to the violence unleashed by the mob during the anti-CAA protests.
News Reports

India says no to ‘high-powered’ UK delegation planning to visit Delhi to persuade govt against Russia, trip cancelled last minute

OpIndia Staff -
Initially, the delegation was to visit to discuss the UK-India free trade deal, however, the purpose of their visit changed after Russia launched its special military operations in Ukraine in February.

‘Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace to any democracy, spare us your presence’, ‘dictatorship’: How Canada PM faced humiliation in EU Parliament

Harsha Bhogle mysteriously disappears from live Instagram interview leading to netizens worry about him, later reveals it was a promotional stunt

‘I believe in Lord Shiva’, says Khushi Ahmed a year after a Muslim mob attack in Delhi following her marriage with a Dalit man

Arvind Kejriwal calls ‘The Kashmir Files’ a “jhoothi” film, refuses to make it tax-free, had earlier made movies like ’83, Saand Ki Aankh tax-free

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttarakhand police nab one Ayaan as he attempts to flee with the dead body of a girl stuffed in a suitcase, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots accused declares Jamia Millia a sovereign nation? As Safoora Zargar goes on a rant, here is how the university was used to...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh govt issues show-cause notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan for his rants against movie ‘The Kashmir Files’: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -

UP Board makes recital of National anthem mandatory in madrassas, decision taken to end nepotism in recruitment of teachers: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

India says no to ‘high-powered’ UK delegation planning to visit Delhi to persuade govt against Russia, trip cancelled last minute

OpIndia Staff -

‘Bitta Karate killed us in open, he killed us in Delhi Assembly’: Kashmiri Hindus react, slam Arvind Kejriwal for calling The Kashmir Files a...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace to any democracy, spare us your presence’, ‘dictatorship’: How Canada PM faced humiliation in EU Parliament

OpIndia Staff -

Harsha Bhogle mysteriously disappears from live Instagram interview leading to netizens worry about him, later reveals it was a promotional stunt

OpIndia Staff -

Google Trends show more Indians are now wanting to know about the Kashmiri Hindu genocide: Here are the most searched keywords

OpIndia Staff -

Birbhum violence: TMC leader Anarul Hussain arrested after victim’s kin accuse him of masterminding the carnage, NHRC issues notice to Mamata govt

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,556FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com