Kaliyar police in Uttarakhand have apprehended a youth named Ayaan after he attempted to flee a hotel with the dead body of a girl stuffed in a suitcase. The incident reportedly occurred from Uttarakhand’s Piran Kaliyar area on Thursday, March 24. Video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

The video shows a youth, who identifies himself as Ayaan, a resident of Mewar/Mewad in Rajasthan, sitting outside the hotel that he was attempting to flee. A blue suitcase, which he was allegedly carrying, lay open next to him, containing the dead body of a girl dressed in a red dress.

On being interrogated, the youth reportedly told the cops that the deceased girl was his girlfriend, and she had committed suicide by ingesting poison. He stated that he was going to Gang Nahar, near Haridwar, with the dead body. He, too, would have drowned himself in the canal with his girlfriend, said Ayaan. The police have taken the youth into custody for further investigation.

On March 24, around 5 pm, Ayaan had checked into a hotel in Kaliyar, Uttarakhand, with his girlfriend. Later, around 8 pm, a hotel employee noticed Ayaan hurrying out of the hotel lobby with a blue suitcase in his hand. A member of the hotel staff approached Ayaan and offered to help him with his luggage. Ayaan, who appeared to be terrified, began fumbling and making excuses. Furthermore, the girl who went in with Ayaan was not with him. This piqued the hotel staff’s interest, and they alerted management, which in turn dialled the police.

According to SHO Dharmendra Rathi, the body was taken into custody and transferred to the Civil Hospital mortuary. Ayaan was arrested, and the police have been questioning him in order to obtain information. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the hotel is also being extracted to help with the investigation.