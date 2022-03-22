Sirohi MLA, Sanyam Lodha, has proudly announced in the Rajasthan assembly that they are slaves of the Nehru-Gandhi family, and will remain their slaves till the last breath. Lodha, who serves as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s adviser, was speaking during the ongoing budget session in the Rajasthan assembly.

Speaking on the Haridev Joshi University of journalism and mass communication amendment bill, Lodha said, “Yes we are slaves of the Nehru-Gandhi family and we will remain their slaves till our last breath.”

“Yes we are slaves of Nehru-Gandhi family and we will remain their slaves till our last breath” : Rajasthan Congress MLA Sanyam Lodha pic.twitter.com/SrnTgduHdN — Ashish (@aashishNRP) March 22, 2022

Further, he went on to add that the country was built by the Nehru-Gandhi family, therefore they will remain their slaves. His statement led to a sharp reaction from the opposition benches occupied by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Deputy leader of the opposition, Rajendra Rathore said, “This is a new culture that has arrived. Congratulations to you for the slavery. These are slaves, what message will they send to society. Slaves can’t speak their mind, they have admitted it themselves.”

The exchange of jibes between treasury & opposition benches led to chaos in the Assembly. As both sides raised hue & cry over ‘trading of barbs’, the Speaker tried to intervene and settle the matter peacefully.

While the first family of Congress is facing dissent within the party after the recent assembly elections loss, they will be delighted to know that some people will stick with them to the very end.