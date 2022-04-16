Hindu Sena members arrested for putting saffron flags, banners outside JNU

On Friday (April 15), the Delhi police arrested 3 people for putting up saffron flags and banners outside the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The arrested individuals were associated with the organisation Hindu Sena.

The members of the Hindu outfit had pasted banners titled ‘Bhagwa JNU’ in and around the varsity campus, all of which were later seized by the cops. While speaking about the matter, the Delhi police claimed that the arrests were made for defacing the varsity property with the posters.

‘Bhagwa JNU’ posters, saffron flags were put up allegedly by members of Hindu Sena on the premises of JNU campus.



The cops said, “This morning it came to our notice that some flags and banners were put on the road and adjoining areas of JNU. The flags and banners were seized and a case was registered under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. Further investigation is under progress.”

According to DCP (Southwest Delhi) Manoj C, three people were detained and the vehicle used to put up flags and banners was seized. As per a report by The Hindu, the three men were not arrested but ‘bound down’ (not booked under any legal provision and released on the condition that they respond to summons) by the police.

Earlier, Hindu Sena Vice-President Srujit Yadav had warned the Left to not insult ‘saffron’. “The saffron has been insulted by anti-Hindu elements in JNU. Hindu Sena is warning you to mend your ways. Stop insulting saffron. We can take strong action against it,” he was heard as saying.

As per a report in The Times of India, Surjit Yadav was also taken into police custody for putting up saffron flags and banners at the main gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

While responding to the police action, Hindu Sena stated, “Saffron is not a symbol of terror that the police are showing haste. It is a right under the law to protect saffron and Hindutva.” The development comes days after leftist goons attacked ABVP workers over Ram Navami celebrations at the central university.

Clash at JNU on Ram Navami

Reportedly, some members of ABVP had organised a Hawan and Puja on account of Ram Navami on April 10 inside the JNU campus. The student wing of the BJP had accused the Left-wing student organizations and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) of stopping them from performing the Hawan and Puja at the Kaveri Hostel inside the JNU campus.

The Leftist students alleged that ABVP members had a scuffle with the mess manager as non-vegetarian food was being served on the day of Ram Navami. The festivities ended in a tense environment with 7 ABVP members sustaining severe injuries. A day later, the varsity issued a statement, clearing the air on the issue.