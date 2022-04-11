In response to an RTI application, it has been learned that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Finance Minister of the state TM Thomas Isaac had sanctioned the order of PPE kits at an increased rate during the First Wave of Covid-19 infections in India. In a controversy that had plagued the former Health Minister KK Shailaja who was accused of buying PPE kits at higher rates, it has now been learnt that the Chief Minister and the then Finance Minister were aware of the purchase.

A recent RTI shows that LDF leaders Pinarayi Vijayan and TM Thomas Issac were complicit in the purchase of expensive PPE kits in Kerala as both of them, along with KK Shailaja had sanctioned the purchase. In a purchase done by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) between March 24 to April 4, 2020, PPE kits worth Rs 1550 per unit were bought against Rs 450 per kit rate offered by a local Kochi-based company. KMSCL is a fully owned government Company that provides services to the various health care institutions under the Health Ministry of Kerala.

RTI response to the application filed. Courtesy: Mathrubhumi.com

According to the RTI response, the chief minister, finance minister, and the chief secretary had sanctioned the procurement of medical equipment like PPE kits, N95 masks, Hand Sanitizers, and Sterile and Non-sterile gloves with a total purchase value of Rs 73,96,39,375. With the rapidly rising Covid-19 infections in the state, bulk orders for procuring PPE kits were given to companies like IV Links, Careon, New Care, New Care Hygiene Products, Mahila Apparels and Fasten for a price range between Rs 304.5 to Rs. 446.25 Until March 23, 2020.

However as reported by TOI, after March 24, a bulk order at the suddenly increased rate of Rs 1550 per unit was given to ‘San Pharma’. This suggests that not just the former health minister KK Shailaja, but also the finance minister and Chief Minister were aware of the purchase of PPE at three-fold prices. The query was filed by an RTI activist cum Congress leader Adv CR Pranakumar.

Corruption allegations against KK Shailaja

KK Shailaja who was the health minister when Kerala was among the worst-hit states by Covid-19, was facing corruption allegations by the opposition for inflated expenditure during the purchase of PPE kits. Shailaja Teacher, who got several awards from Indian media for delivering the highest Covid cases in India, was dropped as a minister in the new cabinet of the Left government in Kerala after their re-election in 2021.

In a clarification, KK Shailaja justified the purchase of PPE kits at higher prices stating that the order was to be procured swiftly considering its size.

“We purchased PPE kits wherever they were available at higher prices. After some time, when the production picked up, including in foreign countries, the supply improved and the prices decreased. Then we were able to buy PPE kits, which we had earlier bought at Rs 1500/unit, at Rs 500,” she added while clarifying her stance in December 2021.