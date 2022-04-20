CPIM state committee member P Sasi, who is accused of sexual misconduct and was expelled from the party in 2011, is all set to be the political secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as per reports.

According to the reports, the CPIM announced that the party’s state committee member P Sasi would be the next political secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Sasi, known to be a close confidant of Pinarayi Vijayan, will act as the link between the party and the chief minister for a second stint. He will replace Puthalath Dinesen, who was appointed the editor of party daily Deshabhimani.

Sasi had previously served as the political secretary of former Chief Minister EK Nayanar from 1996 to 2001. During this time, his own party leaders had criticised him for allegedly shielding Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty in the ice-cream parlour case.

During his term as Kannur district secretary in 2010, he was accused of sexually abusing a party leader. The DYFI leader had alleged that Sasi had sexually abused her. Based on her complaint, the party had demoted him from district secretary to a branch committee. Later, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had also expelled Sasi from the party in 2011.

Despite all the allegations, he had maintained a good rapport with the party leadership, and seven years later, he returned to the CPIM after a court dismissed the charges against him.

Years later, the DYFI leader, who had accused Sasi, was sidelined and was made to quit the party.

CPIM, Congress criticise P Sasi’s appointment

Meanwhile, some leaders within the party have criticised the appointment of Sasi as political secretary to Pinarayi Vijayan. The CPIM leaders have said that the decision was taken without any consultation. Senior party leader P Jayarajan has warned against the appointment of P Sasi, saying that the party should not make the same mistake they had committed in the past.

State Mahila Congress president Bindu Krishna slammed CPI(M) over its “highly deplorable” decision to appoint the veteran leader as the CM’s political secretary.

“Sasi faced complaints related to sexual misconduct from within the party. His appointment shows how the CPIM is empowering women and upholding Renaissance values,” the Congress leader alleged.