Saturday, April 16, 2022
HomeFact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckMedia spreads fake news about Muslim youth being attacked after watching Kashmir Files: Here...
Fact-CheckMedia Fact-Check
Updated:

Media spreads fake news about Muslim youth being attacked after watching Kashmir Files: Here is what actually happened

The claim quickly went viral on social media with several media outlets blaming 'Hindutva' and The Kashmir Files film for the attack.

OpIndia Staff
Irfan was assaulted by his neighbor Honappa (Image source: Karnataka Police)
7

Earlier this week, several media outlets shared a news story about a Muslim youth being attacked in Tergaon village in Haliyal in Uttar Kannad District of Karnataka. The story claimed that 18 years old Amanulla Irfan was attacked due to his religion with a sword by a 30-year-old man named Honappa when Irfan was returning after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The claim quickly went viral on social media with several media outlets blaming ‘Hindutva’ and The Kashmir Files film for the attack.

However, Karnataka Police has now clarified that the story was false and mischievous. Sharing the information on their fact-check page, the Karnataka police mentioned how the facts of the case have been twisted for propaganda purposes.

Sharing the facts about the case, Karnataka police mentioned that the accused Honappa and victim Irfan are neighbors. An argument broke out between the two as the victim was constantly abusing the mother of the accused. The argument escalated and Honappa assaulted Irfan in front of his house with a pocket knife.

The accused has been secured by police, thoroughly interrogated, and has also confessed to his crime. He is sent to judicial custody for further investigation in the case. Police clarified that the incident is in no way related to The Kashmir files movie nor was there any communal motive to the crime. The victim is now out of danger.

Police have also mentioned that action has been initiated against the news portals for publishing a false story without proper verification.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,441FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com