Earlier this week, several media outlets shared a news story about a Muslim youth being attacked in Tergaon village in Haliyal in Uttar Kannad District of Karnataka. The story claimed that 18 years old Amanulla Irfan was attacked due to his religion with a sword by a 30-year-old man named Honappa when Irfan was returning after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The claim quickly went viral on social media with several media outlets blaming ‘Hindutva’ and The Kashmir Files film for the attack.

However, Karnataka Police has now clarified that the story was false and mischievous. Sharing the information on their fact-check page, the Karnataka police mentioned how the facts of the case have been twisted for propaganda purposes.

Sharing the facts about the case, Karnataka police mentioned that the accused Honappa and victim Irfan are neighbors. An argument broke out between the two as the victim was constantly abusing the mother of the accused. The argument escalated and Honappa assaulted Irfan in front of his house with a pocket knife.

The accused has been secured by police, thoroughly interrogated, and has also confessed to his crime. He is sent to judicial custody for further investigation in the case. Police clarified that the incident is in no way related to The Kashmir files movie nor was there any communal motive to the crime. The victim is now out of danger.

Police have also mentioned that action has been initiated against the news portals for publishing a false story without proper verification.