A nurse employed at actor Sonam Kapoor’s house in Delhi was arrested along with her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crores in February from the house in plush Amrita Shergill Marg, police said on Wednesday.

Aparna Ruth Wilson, the accused, took care of Sonam’s mother-in-law, police said and added that Wilson’s husband, Naresh Kumar Sagar, is an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur.

According to the police, the burglary took place on February 11 and an FIR was registered 12 days later, on February 23, when it was reported at the Tughlaq Road Police Station. The FIR was filed on the complaint lodged by the manager of Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s house, which reportedly employs over 20 people.

The husband-wife duo, accused of stealing cash and jewellery from Sonam’s house, were arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in a raid conducted on Tuesday night.

“The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old,” a senior police officer said, adding that they have been arrested.

However, as per sources, the stolen jewellery and cash are yet to be recovered.

Further investigations in the matter are underway and the police have already questioned most the people working at Sonam Kapoor’s house at Amrita Shergill Marg.

Earlier, the Tughlaq Road police station had transferred the case to the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district for investigation while the Crime Branch was also probing the matter.

Weeks after robbery was reported at Kapoor’s house, the Faridabad Police had busted a sophisticated group of cyber criminals who had allegedly duped her father-in-law’s export-import firm of Rs 27 crores.

The scammers had been duping Harish Ahuja’s Shahi Export Factory by misappropriating Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies licences, meant for his firm, based on his forged Digital Signature Certificate, the police had then said.

Robbery at Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi residence

The Delhi residence of actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja was robbed off goods worth at least Rs 1.41 crores was reported earlier this week.

Pinkvilla reported that Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja’s grandmother Sarla Ahuja was the first who got to know about the theft. On February 11, when Sarla Ahuja checked her cupboards, she found her jewellery and cash missing. She approached the police on February 23 to lodge a complaint about the theft. In her complaint, Sarla Ahuja mentioned that the last she checked the jewellery was 2 years ago.

Based on the information provided, the police have been examining the CCTV footage of the past years to identify any suspects in the matter.

According to the report, Sonam’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja live in the Delhi residence on Amrita Shergill Marg with Anand’s grandmother Sarla Ahuja.